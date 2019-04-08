What does one serve at a Game of Thrones themed party? Clinton Moodley got Shaun Munro, the executive chef for Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, to prepare a budget-friendly menu that you can use for your GoT viewing party.
Euron Greyjoy mussels
Serves 6 starters or 3 main courses
Ingredients:
100g butter
100ml olive oil
1 small finely sliced onion
1 small finely sliced leek
1 small sliced carrots
1 rib finely sliced celery
3 cloves finely chopped garlic
1kg half/full shell mussels
250ml dry white wine
500ml fresh cream
salt and pepper
juice and zest of 1 lemon
chopped parsley
Method:
Heat the butter and oil in a large saucepan then add and sauté all the vegetables and garlic.
Add the wine and allow to reduce slightly then add the cream and reduce a little further.
Now add the mussels, season and close with a lid and allow to simmer for +/- 5 minutes until mussels have opened.
Remove lid add lemon juice and zest and parsley and serve with crusty fresh baguette slices.
Melissandre's peri-peri chicken livers
Serves 4/6 starters
Ingredients:
100g butter
200ml olive oil
500g cleaned chicken livers
1 medium chopped onion
5 cloves finely chopped garlic
2 Tblsp dried crushed red chilli
1 Tblsp paprika
1 Tblsp tomato paste
250ml dry white wine
juice and zest of 2 lemons
1 tin chopped tomato
1 pkt pitted green olives
2 bay leaves
1 tsp brown sugar
salt and pepper
chopped parsley
Method:
Heat the butter and oil in a large saucepan then sauté the livers – season with salt and pepper.
Once well browned add the onion and garlic and sauté all together then add the chilli, paprika and tomato paste.
Then deglaze the pan with the wine, lemon juice, tomato and olives add the bay leaves and sugar then simmer for a while until reduced slightly.
Serve in a bowl with crusty bread
Drogo’s butter turkey/chicken curry
Serves 4
Ingredients:
for the sauce
100ml sunflower oil
80g butter
1 small onion, diced
1tsp fresh blended garlic
1tsp fresh blended ginger
20g curry leaves
1 stick cinnamon
1 bay leave
1 star aniseed
3 pods elachi
2 green chillies sliced
2 red chillies sliced
100g chopped coriander
1Tblsp special Durban curry powder house mix
1tsp turmeric powder
2 medium tomatoes blended smooth
250ml coconut milk
250ml fresh cream
salt
For the turkey/chicken:
1.5kg boneless turkey/chicken breast, cut into large cubed.
2 tsp tandoori marinade (Amina’s brand)
Method:
Rub the chicken thoroughly with the marinade and allow to infuse for 1 hour, then charcoal braai the chicken until cooked – allow to cool and set aside.
Heat the oil in a large pot add the butter and sauté the onion, garlic and ginger until amber brown.
Add the cinnamon stick, bay leave, star aniseed, elachi pods, curry leaves, green chillies, red chillies, half the chopped coriander, turmeric powder and curry powder and allow spices to cook for a few minutes.
Add the blended tomato and simmer 5 minutes.
Add the coconut milk and cream cook for a further 5 minutes.
Remove from the heat and blend into a smooth sauce.
Add the cooked chicken cubes, season and simmer for 5 minutes.
Place into warmed serving dish and sprinkle with chopped fresh coriander.
Served with basmati rice, roti crisps, selection of pickles and sambals.
Littlefinger’s roti crisps
Ingredients:
750ml sunflower oil
5 roti
1Tblsp your favourite spicy seasoning
Method:
In a pot carefully heat the oil. Whilst oil is heating cut the roti wheels into small wedges.
Then deep-fry the wedges a few at a time before draining on kitchen paper towel.
Season with your spice and serve with any dipping sauce, cream cheese or raita of your choice.
Sandor The Hounds’ beef short rib with a traditional Durban masala spiced glazing, served with Jon Snow potato mash
Serves 6
Ingredients:
Short rib
6 x 150g short ribs, bone in
2 Tbsp olive oil
100g onion, chopped
100g carrot, chopped
100g celery, chopped
100g leeks, chopped
1tsp garlic, crushed
5 sprigs fresh thyme
3 bay leaves
1Tblsp tomato paste
300ml red wine
1 cup of water
1Tblsp Durban curry mix powder
1tsp garam masala
1tsp paprika
100ml honey
Khoisan sea salt
Pepper
Method:
Preheat oven to 150°C.
Rub the short rib with the olive oil and then season and brown well in a hot pan before placing in a roasting pan.
Then brown all the vegetables and herbs in the same meat frying pan, add the tomato paste and then deglaze the pan with the wine.
Add the pan contents to the meat in the roasting pan, add the water and season. Cover in foil and roast on the oven for 90 minutes.
Once meat is soft remove it from the pan and chill before trimming to required shape. Strain the pan juices and reduce to obtain a jus of the required consistency is achieved. To be served on the side as an accompaniment.
Temper the curry powder, garam masala and paprika in a dry pan before mixing in the honey and pan-juices for creating a nice sticky glaze which is brushed onto the short rib.
Served with a mashed potato infused with fresh cream, butter and chopped coriander.
Sansa Stark's stuffed peaches
Serves 4 portions
Ingredients:
150ml fruit mince
50g pecan nuts shelled
100ml Sherry (optional)
2Tblsp melted butter
4 no. fresh ripe peaches, halved and stone pips removed (tinned can be used)
125g brown sugar
4 Amaretti biscuits, crushed
Method:
Preheat oven 180°C, in a saucepan warm up the fruit mince, add the pecan nuts and sherry, allow to simmer until thickened then remove from the heat and set aside.
Heat the butter in a pan and grill the peaches cut side down until caramelized.
Turn the peaches over and fill the pip cavity with the fruit mince filling, sprinkle with the sugar and place under the grill from a few minutes until caramelized.
Sprinkle with the Amaretti biscuits and serve hot with fresh cream or vanilla ice cream.