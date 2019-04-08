Sandor The Hounds’ beef short rib with a traditional Durban masala spiced glazing, served with Jon Snow potato mash.Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu/African News Agency(ANA).

What does one serve at a Game of Thrones themed party? Clinton Moodley got Shaun Munro, the executive chef for Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, to prepare a budget-friendly menu that you can use for your GoT viewing party.





Euron Greyjoy mussels



Serves 6 starters or 3 main courses

Ingredients:

100g butter

100ml olive oil

1 small finely sliced onion

1 small finely sliced leek

1 small sliced carrots

1 rib finely sliced celery

3 cloves finely chopped garlic

1kg half/full shell mussels

250ml dry white wine

500ml fresh cream

salt and pepper

juice and zest of 1 lemon

chopped parsley



Method:

Heat the butter and oil in a large saucepan then add and sauté all the vegetables and garlic.

Add the wine and allow to reduce slightly then add the cream and reduce a little further.

Now add the mussels, season and close with a lid and allow to simmer for +/- 5 minutes until mussels have opened.

Remove lid add lemon juice and zest and parsley and serve with crusty fresh baguette slices.



Melissandre's peri-peri chicken livers



Serves 4/6 starters

Ingredients:



100g butter

200ml olive oil

500g cleaned chicken livers

1 medium chopped onion

5 cloves finely chopped garlic

2 Tblsp dried crushed red chilli

1 Tblsp paprika

1 Tblsp tomato paste

250ml dry white wine

juice and zest of 2 lemons

1 tin chopped tomato

1 pkt pitted green olives

2 bay leaves

1 tsp brown sugar

salt and pepper

chopped parsley

Method:

Heat the butter and oil in a large saucepan then sauté the livers – season with salt and pepper.

Once well browned add the onion and garlic and sauté all together then add the chilli, paprika and tomato paste.

Then deglaze the pan with the wine, lemon juice, tomato and olives add the bay leaves and sugar then simmer for a while until reduced slightly.

Serve in a bowl with crusty bread

Drogo’s butter turkey/chicken curry

Serves 4

Ingredients:

for the sauce

100ml sunflower oil

80g butter

1 small onion, diced

1tsp fresh blended garlic

1tsp fresh blended ginger

20g curry leaves

1 stick cinnamon

1 bay leave

1 star aniseed

3 pods elachi

2 green chillies sliced

2 red chillies sliced

100g chopped coriander

1Tblsp special Durban curry powder house mix

1tsp turmeric powder

2 medium tomatoes blended smooth

250ml coconut milk

250ml fresh cream

salt



For the turkey/chicken:



1.5kg boneless turkey/chicken breast, cut into large cubed.

2 tsp tandoori marinade (Amina’s brand)



Method:

Rub the chicken thoroughly with the marinade and allow to infuse for 1 hour, then charcoal braai the chicken until cooked – allow to cool and set aside.

Heat the oil in a large pot add the butter and sauté the onion, garlic and ginger until amber brown.

Add the cinnamon stick, bay leave, star aniseed, elachi pods, curry leaves, green chillies, red chillies, half the chopped coriander, turmeric powder and curry powder and allow spices to cook for a few minutes.

Add the blended tomato and simmer 5 minutes.

Add the coconut milk and cream cook for a further 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat and blend into a smooth sauce.

Add the cooked chicken cubes, season and simmer for 5 minutes.

Place into warmed serving dish and sprinkle with chopped fresh coriander.

Served with basmati rice, roti crisps, selection of pickles and sambals.



Littlefinger’s roti crisps

Ingredients:

750ml sunflower oil

5 roti

1Tblsp your favourite spicy seasoning



Method:

In a pot carefully heat the oil. Whilst oil is heating cut the roti wheels into small wedges.

Then deep-fry the wedges a few at a time before draining on kitchen paper towel.

Season with your spice and serve with any dipping sauce, cream cheese or raita of your choice.





Serves 6

Shaun Munro, the executive chef for Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, prepares a budget-friendly menu that you can use for your GoT viewing party. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu/African News Agency(ANA)

Ingredients:

Short rib

6 x 150g short ribs, bone in

2 Tbsp olive oil

100g onion, chopped

100g carrot, chopped

100g celery, chopped

100g leeks, chopped

1tsp garlic, crushed

5 sprigs fresh thyme

3 bay leaves

1Tblsp tomato paste

300ml red wine

1 cup of water

1Tblsp Durban curry mix powder

1tsp garam masala

1tsp paprika

100ml honey

Khoisan sea salt

Pepper



Method:

Preheat oven to 150°C.

Rub the short rib with the olive oil and then season and brown well in a hot pan before placing in a roasting pan.

Then brown all the vegetables and herbs in the same meat frying pan, add the tomato paste and then deglaze the pan with the wine.

Add the pan contents to the meat in the roasting pan, add the water and season. Cover in foil and roast on the oven for 90 minutes.

Once meat is soft remove it from the pan and chill before trimming to required shape. Strain the pan juices and reduce to obtain a jus of the required consistency is achieved. To be served on the side as an accompaniment.

Temper the curry powder, garam masala and paprika in a dry pan before mixing in the honey and pan-juices for creating a nice sticky glaze which is brushed onto the short rib.

Served with a mashed potato infused with fresh cream, butter and chopped coriander.



Sansa Stark's stuffed peaches



Serves 4 portions

Ingredients:



150ml fruit mince

50g pecan nuts shelled

100ml Sherry (optional)

2Tblsp melted butter

4 no. fresh ripe peaches, halved and stone pips removed (tinned can be used)

125g brown sugar

4 Amaretti biscuits, crushed



Method:

Preheat oven 180°C, in a saucepan warm up the fruit mince, add the pecan nuts and sherry, allow to simmer until thickened then remove from the heat and set aside.

Heat the butter in a pan and grill the peaches cut side down until caramelized.

Turn the peaches over and fill the pip cavity with the fruit mince filling, sprinkle with the sugar and place under the grill from a few minutes until caramelized.

Sprinkle with the Amaretti biscuits and serve hot with fresh cream or vanilla ice cream.



