Winterfell is far more basic, so it's a lot of meat and root vegetables. Picture from Pinterest.

The Seven Kingdoms of Game of Thrones are dark and treacherous terrains filled with bloodshed, treachery, war, passion and food - lots and lots of delectable food and oh, the red wine! The creator of the medieval fantasy show George R.R. Martin might not guarantee to spare the lives of our favourite characters but every season he gives us a grand feast fit for the king and his consorts.

If you’ve made it this far, it means you’re as big a Game of Thrones fan as we are and you too have wondered what it feels like to share a bread bowl with the Night’s Watch, to drink a tall glass of wine with Tyrion Lannister and to feast on the scrumptious delicacies of Dorne.

Games of Thrones’ mouth-watering dishes are so famous that there is an official book - A Feast of Ice and Fire – dedicated to the famous cuisines of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.

Here are some king-worthy recipes from the book.

Before Mance, Varamyr Sixskins had been a lord of sorts. He lived alone in a hall of moss and mud and hewn logs that had once been Haggon’s, attended by his beasts. A dozen villages did him homage in bread and salt and cider, offering him fruit from their orchards and vegetables from their gardens. Picture from Pinterest.

Wildling Cider Drink

Basic survival is what rules the Wildling life and their tables. This naturally fermented apple cider drink with a dash of honey is all you need to ward off cold - and the White Walkers.

Sansa deserves a sweet treat after all she's endured, and so do you. Picture from Pinterest.

Sansa’s Lemon Cake

Apart from feeding Ramsay Bolton to his own dogs, Lady Sansa’s guilty pleasures include a big slice of lemon zest cake. Soft, moist and dense enough to melt in your mouth - these cakes would make the perfect snack before dinner.

“Hungry again?’ he asked. There was still half a honeyed chicken in the center of the table. Jon reached out to tear off a leg, then had a better idea. He knifed the bird whole and let the carcass slide to the floor between his legs. Ghost ripped into it in savage silence. Picture from Pinterest.

The Kings Landing Dinner

A honey glazed chicken roast served with raisins and dill on the side is all you need to feel like a royal. Pair it with a tall glass of wine and you’re ready to dine with her Majesty the Queen, Cersei Lannister.

Winterfell is far more basic, they haven't got the money, and the produce is different, they're further north. So it's a lot of meat, basically," he said. "And we've got some colors into the root vegetables, and things like that, and a little bit of fruit, but less. The fruit is a big King's Landing’s thing. But up there, it's quite bleak, it's permanent winters, so it's more root vegetables and meat. Picture from Pinterest.

The Stark’s Breakfast

According to the book’s author, Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Sariann Lehrer, a typical breakfast at Winterfell would include a soft boiled egg with a side of fried bacon and topped with a pop of berry seeds to keep the cold away. The hearty meal is complemented with mint tea - a perfect start to a day in the North.

Mottled duck eggs, sweet wine with a touch of spice, roasted grapes, and honey cinnamon roasted chickpeas… And no, we’re not serving a stallion’s heart! Picture from Pinterest.

Meereenese Lunch with Khaleesi

The perfect time for The Mother of Dragons to discuss the grave matters of the realm would be over a fulfilling bowl of Meereenese lamb with raisin and carrot salad, served with hot flaky bread. The sweet and savoury mix of flavours would keep her worst enemies at bay.



