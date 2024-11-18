How to incorporate seaweed into your cooking for healthier meals

In recent years, the culinary world has been swept away by an unexpected ingredient: seaweed. Long celebrated in Asian cuisine, this oceanic wonder is finally catching the attention of home cooks and chefs alike in South Africa. From its diverse flavours to its plethora of health benefits, seaweed is a versatile ingredient that deserves a prominent place in your cooking arsenal.

Seaweed comes packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Rich in iodine, calcium and iron, it offers nutritional benefits that are hard to rival. Moreover, its unique umami flavour elevates dishes, adding depth and satisfaction without heavy spices or salt. This can be particularly beneficial for those looking to explore healthier cooking methods while still indulging in satisfying tastes. Seaweed comes packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Picture: Pexesls/Diego Pontes Types of seaweed to use

Before diving into recipes, it's essential to know the types of seaweed available on the market. Here are some popular varieties: Nori: Often used in sushi, nori can be snipped into salads or sprinkled over rice dishes.

Kombu: This thick, leafy seaweed is perfect for infusing broths and enhancing the umami flavour of soups and stews.

Dulse: Chewy and slightly spicy, dulse can be incorporated into sprinkled toppings or added to smoothies for a nutrient boost.

Wakame: Commonly found in miso soup, wakame works well in salads or as a side dish when rehydrated. How to incorporate seaweed into meals Add an experimental flair to your cooking by including seaweed in traditional and unconventional ways. Here are a few ideas: