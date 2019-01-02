Celery and Pork Stir-Fry. PICTURE: Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post

Celery and pork stir-fry (Serves 4)



Beef, lamb or crumbled tempeh would all be fine substitutes for the pork. If you can’t find Chinkiang vinegar, use balsamic vinegar. Serve with steamed white rice.

Ingredients

For the sauce:

2 tbs water

1 tbs sugar

1 tbs Chinkiang black vinegar (may substitute balsamic vinegar)

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

For the stir-fry:

1 tbs canola oil

4 dried red chillies, crumbled (seeds discarded if you prefer less spicy heat)

1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns

5 medium ribs celery, sliced on the diagonal

1 green pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips

3 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

One 5cm piece of fresh ginger root, peeled and thinly sliced

6 green onions, sliced, white and green parts divided

250g ground pork

¼ cup roasted, unsalted peanuts, coarsely chopped

Salt

Method:

For the sauce: Whisk together the water, sugar, Chinkiang vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch and toasted sesame oil in a medium bowl.

For the stir-fry: Heat the oil in a wok or large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red chillies and Sichuan peppercorns; stir-fry for about 1 minute, until the chillies darken slightly.

Add the celery and green pepper; stir-fry for 3 to 4 minutes, until crisp-tender. Add the garlic, ginger and white parts of the scallion and stir-fry for a 1 minute, until fragrant. Transfer to a plate.

Add the pork and cook, breaking up the meat as you stir-fry, about 5 minutes, until browned. Add the celery mixture and stir to combine. Stir the sauce, add it to the skillet, and stir to coat everything. Sprinkle over the peanuts and season lightly with salt. Serve right away.

