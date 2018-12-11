Coconut sponge cake with mixed berry mascarpone
Ingredients
For the Sponge Cake:
200g butter softened
250g castor sugar
4 eggs
250g sour cream
Juice of 1 lemon
2 cups of Sasko Cake Wheat Flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp salt
1 cup desiccated coconut
For the Mixed Berry Mascarpone:
500g mascarpone
1 tsp vanilla
250g fresh mixed berries (sprinkled with sugar and chilled)
For Cream Cheese Icing:
50g butter softened
250g cream cheese
150g icing sugar
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
Grease and line 2x18cm springform baking tins.
Using a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until thick and pale.
Add the eggs one at a time, beating well, add some cream and lemon juice and beat to combine.
In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt.
Fold through the flour mixture and coconut, mix to combine.
Divide the batter between the 2 tins and bake for 45-50 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer.
Cool completely.
In a bowl, mix together the mascarpone, vanilla and berries.
Cut each cake in half, placing one layer on a cake stand and spread with a third of the mascarpone.
Top with the second layer and repeat with remaining cake and mascarpone and finish with a layer of cake
Mix butter and icing sugar and beat until pale.
Add cream cheese and beat until smooth.
Using a palate knife, spread the cream cheese icing all over the cake, scrape the edges to create a naked cake effect.
Top with fresh berries and serve.