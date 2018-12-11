Siphokazi Mdlankomo presents her Christmas cake – a light coconut sponge with mixed berries which is a fresh and unique alternative for our warm, summery festive season.

Coconut sponge cake with mixed berry mascarpone



Ingredients

For the Sponge Cake:

200g butter softened

250g castor sugar

4 eggs

250g sour cream

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cups of Sasko Cake Wheat Flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup desiccated coconut





For the Mixed Berry Mascarpone:

500g mascarpone

1 tsp vanilla

250g fresh mixed berries (sprinkled with sugar and chilled)

For Cream Cheese Icing:

50g butter softened

250g cream cheese

150g icing sugar





Method:

Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

Grease and line 2x18cm springform baking tins.

Using a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until thick and pale.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well, add some cream and lemon juice and beat to combine.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt.

Fold through the flour mixture and coconut, mix to combine.

Divide the batter between the 2 tins and bake for 45-50 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer.

Cool completely.

In a bowl, mix together the mascarpone, vanilla and berries.

Cut each cake in half, placing one layer on a cake stand and spread with a third of the mascarpone.

Top with the second layer and repeat with remaining cake and mascarpone and finish with a layer of cake

Mix butter and icing sugar and beat until pale.

Add cream cheese and beat until smooth.

Using a palate knife, spread the cream cheese icing all over the cake, scrape the edges to create a naked cake effect.