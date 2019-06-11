Ingredients
150g raspberries
60ml castor sugar
200g packet of digestive biscuits, crushed
100g butter, melted
500g thick cream cheese
385g can of condensed milk
125ml fresh lemon juice
20ml gelatine
60ml water
250ml cream, whipped
Method
Put the raspberries and castor sugar in a small saucepan and bring to the boil.
Once the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat and allow to cool.
Mix the crushed biscuits and melted butter together and press into a 24cm spring-form cake pan.
Place in the fridge to set.
Beat together the cream cheese, condensed milk and lemon juice until smooth.
Sprinkle the gelatine over the water to sponge it, then heat in the microwave for 10 seconds until runny.
Add it to the cream cheese mixture while beating.
Fold in the whipped cream and transfer the mixture to the prepared biscuit base.
Drizzle over the raspberry sauce and use a spatula to swirl it in.
Refrigerate for four hours, or overnight to set.
Top with frosted raspberries to serve.