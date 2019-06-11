Does one ever really need an excuse for having dessert whenever they want to?



Let's be honest- we go through a lot every day. From traffic and hectic work meetings, to the stress of daily living.





It's no surprise then, that we always need something sweet to end our day. It's even better when you make it yourself.





So this raspberry cheesecake is the perfect dessert to enjoy after a long day. Or you can save it for later on in the week.





Live a little. Add some sweetness in your life.





(Serves 12-14)

Ingredients

150g raspberries

60ml castor sugar

200g packet of digestive biscuits, crushed

100g butter, melted

500g thick cream cheese

385g can of condensed milk

125ml fresh lemon juice

20ml gelatine

60ml water

250ml cream, whipped

Method

Put the raspberries and castor sugar in a small saucepan and bring to the boil.

Once the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Mix the crushed biscuits and melted butter together and press into a 24cm spring-form cake pan.

Place in the fridge to set.

Beat together the cream cheese, condensed milk and lemon juice until smooth.

Sprinkle the gelatine over the water to sponge it, then heat in the microwave for 10 seconds until runny.

Add it to the cream cheese mixture while beating.

Fold in the whipped cream and transfer the mixture to the prepared biscuit base.

Drizzle over the raspberry sauce and use a spatula to swirl it in.

Refrigerate for four hours, or overnight to set.

Top with frosted raspberries to serve.