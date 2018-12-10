Fruity Christmas Cake
"This is one of the most delicious Christmas cakes I have tasted in a long time. I got the recipe from my sister, who sent me the cake in a beautiful tin from the Free State one Christmas -one of my favourite gifts ever!" says Chef Mynhardt Joubert
This light and flavourful delicacy with just the right ratio of spice, fruit and cake, that can be enjoyed with a generous helping of ice-cream to suit our warmer festive holidays.
Ingredients
- 250 ml water
- 310 ml soft brown sugar
- 1 kg Dried Fruit and Nuts fruit cake mix
- 250 g dates chopped
- 250 g golden sultanas
- 250 g cashew and macadamia nuts roughly chopped
- 7 ml baking soda
- 250 g Butter
- 100 g whole red Moir’s cherries
- 100 g whole green Moir’s cherries
- 5 eggs beaten
- 20 ml vanilla extract
- 125 ml KWV Brandy
- 625 ml SASKO Self-Raising Flour
- 5 ml salt
- 5 ml cinnamon powder
Method
- Preheat the oven to 120 °C and butter the inside of a high, 25cm cake tin.
- Line the tin with three layers of baking paper and butter the inside again.
- Slowly heat the first eight ingredients to boiling point and let it simmer for five minutes.
- Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool. Add the cherries.
- Combine the eggs, vanilla and brandy together, and add it to the mixture.
- Add the SASKO Self-Raising Flour, cinnamon and salt, and mix well.
- Spoon the mixture into the pan and bake for two hours.
- Let the cake cool in the pan and turn it out. Sprinkle a bit of brandy over the cake and place it in an airtight container.
- Sprinkle more brandy over regularly to keep the cake moist.
Recipe by Chef Mynhardt Joubert