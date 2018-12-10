Fruity Christmas Cake. Picture by Danie Nel Photography.
Fruity Christmas Cake

"This is one of the most delicious Christmas cakes I have tasted in a long time. I got the recipe from my sister, who sent me the cake in a beautiful tin from the Free State one Christmas -one of my favourite gifts ever!"  says Chef Mynhardt Joubert

This light and flavourful delicacy with just the right ratio of spice, fruit and cake, that can be enjoyed with a generous helping of ice-cream to suit our warmer festive holidays.

Ingredients 

  • 250 ml water
  • 310 ml soft brown sugar
  • 1 kg Dried Fruit and Nuts fruit cake mix
  • 250 g dates chopped
  • 250 g golden sultanas
  • 250 g cashew and macadamia nuts roughly chopped
  • 7 ml baking soda
  • 250 g Butter
  • 100 g whole red Moir’s cherries
  • 100 g whole green Moir’s cherries
  • 5 eggs beaten
  • 20 ml vanilla extract
  • 125 ml KWV Brandy
  • 625 ml SASKO Self-Raising Flour
  • 5 ml salt
  • 5 ml cinnamon powder
Method
  1. Preheat the oven to 120 °C and butter the inside of a high, 25cm cake tin. 
  2. Line the tin with three layers of baking paper and butter the inside again. 
  3. Slowly heat the first eight ingredients to boiling point and let it simmer for five minutes. 
  4. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool. Add the cherries. 
  5. Combine the eggs, vanilla and brandy together, and add it to the mixture. 
  6. Add the SASKO Self-Raising Flour, cinnamon and salt, and mix well. 
  7. Spoon the mixture into the pan and bake for two hours. 
  8. Let the cake cool in the pan and turn it out. Sprinkle a bit of brandy over the cake and place it in an airtight container. 
  9. Sprinkle more brandy over regularly to keep the cake moist.
Recipe by Chef Mynhardt Joubert