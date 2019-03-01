AVOCADO AND COCONUT NOODLES (Serves 6)



Ingredients





230g buckwheat soba noodles

270g frozen shelled edamame beans

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes (small shredded or large flakes)

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup coconut aminos (may substitute other liquid aminos or low-sodium soy sauce)

2 tablespoons honey (may substitute agave nectar)

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

6 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced on the diagonal

Flesh of 2 ripe avocados, sliced





Method





Bring a large pot of water to boil over medium-high heat and cook the noodles according to the package instructions until just shy of tender, about 5 to 6 minutes.

Add the beans to the pot and continue cooking until the noodles are tender, another 1 minute, then drain the noodles and beans in a colander and, while tossing the noodles, rinse them thoroughly with cold water (to prevent gumminess). Drain.





While the noodles are cooking, heat a skillet over medium heat, add the sunflower seeds, and toast until they start to become fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the coconut to the pan and continue toasting both together, stirring and/or shaking the pan frequently, until lightly browned, 30 seconds.

Transfer them to a plate to cool.





In a large bowl, whisk together the red pepper flakes, aminos, honey, lime juice and ginger. Stir in the scallions and avocados.





Add the noodles, edamame, sunflower and coconut and gently toss to combine.





Serve at room temperature or cold.

Adapted from "Salad Feasts: How to Assemble the Perfect Meal," by Jessica Elliott Dennison (Hardie Grant Books, 2018).



