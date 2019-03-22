Attention cheese lovers and cannabis consumer, the fantasy of an cannabis-infused charcuterie plate will drive you to discover whether or not you could infuse cannabis into cheese.
The short answer is, yes. Yes, you can infuse cheese with cannabis, and we’re going to teach you how. This creamy, lactose-rich cheese requires very few ingredients and is perfect atop crackers and breads.
Ingredients
4 cups cannabis milk (grind the cannabis into a liter of milk - the finer you grind, the better it will infuse - and let it simmer for an hour)
7 L fresh, raw milk
1/4 tsp mesophilic culture
1/2 tsp liquid animal rennet dissolved in 1/2 cup (125 ml) cool, non-chlorinated water
2 tbsp fine sea salt
Equipment
Large pot
Thermometer
Long knife (curd knife; does not need to be sharp)
Cheesecloth
Cheese wax
Cheese press
Method
- Pour both milks into your stockpot and heat it over medium heat until it reaches an even temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.
- Sprinkle the mesophilic culture over the surface of the milk and whisk it in, making sure that it is thoroughly combined and dissolved.
- Let the cultured milk ripen for 1 hour.
- Slowly pour the diluted rennet into the milk, whisking continuously as you add it and for at least 5 minutes after all the rennet has been added.
- Let the milk set for 1 to 2 hours until a curd develops firm enough for you to cut cleanly with a knife.
- Use a long knife to cut the curds into 5 mm cubes. The cubes do not have to be perfectly even, but they should be approximately the same size.
- Let the curds sit for an additional 15 minutes.
- Gradually raise the temperature of the milk until it reaches 40 degrees Celsius.
- Stir the curds with a long-handled spoon every few minutes to prevent them from matting or clumping. Do this for 30-45 minutes. And you will see the curds will begin to shrink considerably.
- Pour the contents of the pot through your cheesecloth-lined colander. Rest the colander over a clean sink, basin, or the empty stockpot. Drain for 15 minutes stirring occasionally.
- Turn the curds onto a chopping board and cut them in 5 evenly sizes. And put them back in the pot.
- Fill a sink or basin with room temperature water and place the pot and curds into it. Keeping the temperature of the curds right around 30°C, turn the slices every 15 minutes for the next 2 hours. This is the process and will give your cheese its unique flavor and deliciousness.
- After 2 hours, the curds will be shiny and very firm. Remove them from the pot and cut into 2 cm cubes. Place back in the pot, cover, and place in the sink filled with room temperature water.
- In 10 minutes, stir gently with your fingers or a wooden spoon. Repeat twice more.
- Remove the pot from the sink and add salt. Stir gently once more.
- Line the cheese press with a piece of cheesecloth and carefully place the curds into the press. Wrap the cloth around the cheese and press at 10 pounds of pressure for 15 minutes.
- Remove the cheese from the press, unwrap, and flip the cheese. Re-wrap using a fresh piece of cheesecloth, and apply pressure for 12 hours.
- Remove the cheese from the press, unwrap, and flip the cheese. Re-wrap using a fresh piece of cheesecloth, and apply more pressure for 24 hours.
- Remove the cheese from the press and air-dry for 2 to 3 days, until smooth and dry to the touch.
- Wax the cheese and age at 12 degrees Celsius for at least 60 days.