Attention cheese lovers and cannabis consumer, the fantasy of an cannabis-infused charcuterie plate will drive you to discover whether or not you could infuse cannabis into cheese.

The short answer is, yes. Yes, you can infuse cheese with cannabis, and we’re going to teach you how. This creamy, lactose-rich cheese requires very few ingredients and is perfect atop crackers and breads.