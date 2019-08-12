A custardy chilled panna cotta served with berries and nectarines. Picture Fred R Conrad/The New York Times

As a dessert, custardy chilled panna cotta satisfies like ice cream, but doesn’t melt, and so is easier to serve.



The addition of coconut milk and cardamom is a nice twist, and juicy berries and nectarines, with a hint of ginger, a delicious accompaniment.





(Serves 6)

Ingredients

1½ cups single cream

¼ cup plus 2 tbs sugar

3 cardamom pods, smashed

tsp salt

1 cup coconut milk (unsweetened)

1½ tsp powdered gelatin

For garnish:

½ cup blackberries or raspberries, or a mixture

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp grated ginger

2 small nectarines or peaches, optional

Method

In a small saucepan, warm the cream over medium-low heat. Do not allow the cream to simmer. Add sugar, stir to dissolve, then add cardamom and salt. Turn off the heat and let cool. Stir in coconut milk. Put gelatin in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons cold water. Let it dissolve, about 5 minutes, then add to the mixture; stir well. Strain through a fine-meshed sieve into a pitcher. Pour mixture into six 113g ramekins or custard cups. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Put berries in a bowl and sprinkle with the sugar and grated ginger. Mix gently and macerate for 10 minutes. Add slices of nectarine or peach, if desired. To serve, run a knife around the edge of the ramekin, then invert the ramekin over the dish. Shake gently to unmold.