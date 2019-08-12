As a dessert, custardy chilled panna cotta satisfies like ice cream, but doesn’t melt, and so is easier to serve.
The addition of coconut milk and cardamom is a nice twist, and juicy berries and nectarines, with a hint of ginger, a delicious accompaniment.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups single cream
- ¼ cup plus 2 tbs sugar
- 3 cardamom pods, smashed
- tsp salt
- 1 cup coconut milk (unsweetened)
- 1½ tsp powdered gelatin
- For garnish:
- ½ cup blackberries or raspberries, or a mixture
- 2 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp grated ginger
- 2 small nectarines or peaches, optional
Method
- In a small saucepan, warm the cream over medium-low heat. Do not allow the cream to simmer. Add sugar, stir to dissolve, then add cardamom and salt. Turn off the heat and let cool.
- Stir in coconut milk.
- Put gelatin in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons cold water. Let it dissolve, about 5 minutes, then add to the mixture; stir well.
- Strain through a fine-meshed sieve into a pitcher. Pour mixture into six 113g ramekins or custard cups.
- Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.
- Put berries in a bowl and sprinkle with the sugar and grated ginger.
- Mix gently and macerate for 10 minutes. Add slices of nectarine or peach, if desired.
- To serve, run a knife around the edge of the ramekin, then invert the ramekin over the dish. Shake gently to unmold.
The New York Times