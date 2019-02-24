Coffee chocolate mousse(Serves 6-8)
Smooth, creamy and perfect for Sunday dessert, get the best of both worlds as coffee and chocolate are the key elements to this delicious dessert.
Ingredients
- 2x125g packets of coffee flavoured milk chocolate balls
- 250g dark chocolate, chopped
- 625ml cream
- 90ml coffee liqueur
- 15ml castor sugar
Method
- Use a rolling pin to crush one of the packets of chocolate balls.
- Put the chopped chocolate, 250ml of the cream and 60ml of the liqueur into a glass bowl and microwave on medium heat for 2-3 minutes until melted and smooth.
- Allow to cool completely.
- Beat 250ml of the cream until stiff then beat in the cooled chocolate mixture.
- Spoon into a serving dish and refrigerate until set.
- Whip the remaining cream with the castor sugar and remaining 30ml of coffee liqueur until soft peaks form.
Before serving spoon the cream over the mousse and decorate with the remaining chocolate balls.