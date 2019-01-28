Must-sell-today tomatoes are perfect for chilled tomato soup, which can only be described as a no-cook summer delight. (Fred R. Conrad/The New York Times)

Cold Tomato Soup (Serves 6)



Ingredients





1,3kg ripe red tomatoes, cored and diced

4 large garlic cloves, sliced

1 tablespoon kosher salt, more if necessary

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Black pepper, to taste

Generous pinch cayenne





For the garnish:





1 cup finely diced bell peppers, preferably a mixture of colors

1/2 cup finely diced sweet onion

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

6 slices freshly toasted French bread or ciabatta

1 garlic clove

1 firm ripe avocado

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped chives.





Method





Put tomatoes and garlic in a non-reactive bowl and sprinkle with salt.





Add 4 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons vinegar, the black pepper and cayenne.





Mix well and leave to macerate for at least 15 minutes, or up to an hour.





Pulse tomatoes in a food processor or blender until just crushed.





Transfer to a strainer or food mill to remove skins and seeds, pressing well to obtain all the juices. You should have about 5 cups. Add enough ice water to yield 6 cups. Stir well, taste and adjust seasoning. Chill on a bowl of ice for 15 minutes or refrigerate for up to several hours.





Make the pepper relish about 30 minutes before serving: Put diced bell peppers and onions in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar, mix well and set aside.





To serve, rub each toast lightly with garlic. Top toasts with thick slices of avocado and season with salt and pepper. Place an avocado toast in each bowl and ladle in about 1 cup of chilled soup per serving. Garnish with a generous spoonful of pepper relish and a sprinkling of parsley and chives.



