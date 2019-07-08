COUSCOUS WITH LEMON, HERBS + FETA (Serves 4)
Couscous is a go-to since it can be prepared quickly and is a filling, affordable side dish that accommodates many different flavours.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups plain quick-cooking couscous (uncooked)
1 1/2 cups boiling water
Kosher salt
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 large handful fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped
1 large handful fresh dill, finely chopped
2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
Method
Combine the couscous, boiling water and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a mixing bowl, stirring to incorporate. Cover the bowl tightly with a plate or plastic wrap; let the mixture sit for 5 minutes, then uncover and fluff the couscous with a fork.
Stir in the lemon zest and juice, oil, parsley and dill, tossing until well incorporated.
Taste, and season with more salt, as needed. Transfer the couscous to a serving bowl, then scatter the feta on top.
Serve at room temperature.
The Washington Post