Couscous With Lemon, Herbs + Feta. Photo by Justin Tsucalas for the Washington Post.

COUSCOUS WITH LEMON, HERBS + FETA (Serves 4)



Couscous is a go-to since it can be prepared quickly and is a filling, affordable side dish that accommodates many different flavours.





Ingredients





1 1/2 cups plain quick-cooking couscous (uncooked)

1 1/2 cups boiling water

Kosher salt

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large handful fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 large handful fresh dill, finely chopped

2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese





Method





Combine the couscous, boiling water and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a mixing bowl, stirring to incorporate. Cover the bowl tightly with a plate or plastic wrap; let the mixture sit for 5 minutes, then uncover and fluff the couscous with a fork.

Stir in the lemon zest and juice, oil, parsley and dill, tossing until well incorporated.

Taste, and season with more salt, as needed. Transfer the couscous to a serving bowl, then scatter the feta on top.

Serve at room temperature.



