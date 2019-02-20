Ingredients
5 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 tsp. cinnamon
Pinch salt
1 stick melted butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 loaf challah bread, sliced 1cm thick
Icing sugar, for serving (optional)
Method
Preheat oven to 150 degrees
In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, brown sugar and maple syrup. Pour mixture into a large tall baking dish and spread into an even layer using a spatula. Arrange bread on top in a single layer.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Pour mixture over bread. If you have time, cover and let soak in refrigerate for 1 hour or up to overnight. Otherwise, bake for about 25 minutes, or until the butter-sugar mixture is bubbling in the bottom of the pan.
Serve immediately, sugar side up. Sift powdered sugar on top if desired.
Delish