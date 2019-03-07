(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 45 g butter
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 stalk of celery, finely chopped
- 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
- 5 ml chopped garlic
- 45 ml flour
- 125 ml white wine
- 125 ml milk
- 125 ml cream
- 250 ml grated cheddar cheese
- 10 ml whole grain mustard
- salt and pepper
- 300 g frozen shrimps
- 500 g white fish fillets, cubed
For the topping
- 250 g butternut, peeled and chopped
- 250 g sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 50 g butter
- salt and pepper
Method
- Heat the butter in a saucepan and fry the onion, celery, carrot and garlic over a medium heat until soft.
- Stir in the flour and cook for a minute.
- Add the wine, milk and cream and stir until mixture boils and thickens.
- Simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and add the cheese, mustard and seasoning. Fold in the shrimps and fish.
- Spoon into an oven-proof dish and set aside.
- For the topping, combine the butternut and sweet potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water and simmer until soft. Remove and drain.
- Mash with the butter and season to taste.
- Pile this on to the fish mixture and bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes.