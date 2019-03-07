Fish pie with butternut and sweet potato topping Steve Lawrence
(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 45 g butter
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 stalk of celery, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
  • 5 ml chopped garlic
  • 45 ml flour
  • 125 ml white wine
  • 125 ml milk
  • 125 ml cream
  • 250 ml grated cheddar cheese
  • 10 ml whole grain mustard
  • salt and pepper
  • 300 g frozen shrimps
  • 500 g white fish fillets, cubed

For the topping

  • 250 g butternut, peeled and chopped
  • 250 g sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 50 g butter
  • salt and pepper

Method

  1. Heat the butter in a saucepan and fry the onion, celery, carrot and garlic over a medium heat until soft.
  2. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute. 
  3. Add the wine, milk and cream and stir until mixture boils and thickens.
  4. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.
  5. Remove from the heat and add the cheese, mustard and seasoning. Fold in the shrimps and fish.
  6. Spoon into an oven-proof dish and set aside. 
  7. For the topping, combine the butternut and sweet potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water and simmer until soft. Remove and drain.
  8. Mash with the butter and season to taste. 
  9. Pile this on to the fish mixture and bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes. 