The My Kitchen Rules couple have started a spice range

Kim and Pashi's Lamb Curry



Ingredients

80ml vegetable oil

1 thinly sliced onion

2 tbs ginger or garlic paste

2 tbs Lady Tiffin Durban Curry Spice Pot

500g lamb knuckles

2 tomatoes blanched and grated

Salt to taste

2 potatoes cut into medium sized cubes

Coriander leaves for garnishing (optional)

Method

Saute onion until translucent and slightly brown, then add the ginger or garlic paste.

Add two tablespoons of The Lady Tiffin Durban Curry Spice and fry for a further minute. It will create a nice thick paste. Add a few drops of water if required.

Add the lamb and mix well. Cover and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, season with salt, cover and cook

After lamb starts to soften add the potatoes to the meat and allow it to cook for 10 minutes; be careful not to let it burn. Add a cup of water. Here you can add less water if you do not want too much gravy and if you are using very soft cooking potatoes, leaving you with a watery curry. Turn the heat down to a low setting and let the curry simmer.

Once the oil rises and the curry thickens, add fresh coriander and turn off the heat. Let the curry rest for 5 minutes before serving.