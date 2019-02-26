Prosciutto and Rocket Pizza

Prosciutto and Rocket Pizza

Ingredients

450g pizza dough, at room temperature, divided into 2 equal pieces

2tbsp olive oil

½ cup tomato sauce

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

8 thin slices prosciutto

A few big handfuls of rocket

Method

If you have a pizza stone, place it on a rack in the middle of the oven. Heat the oven to 280°C (or maximum oven temperature) for at least 30 minutes.

If transferring the pizza to a stone in the oven, assemble on a well- floured peel or cutting board.

Otherwise, assemble on the surface you will be cooking on (parchment paper, baking sheet, etc.).

Working with one piece of dough at a time, roll or stretch it into a 25-30cm circle. Brush the edges of the dough with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Spread half of the tomato sauce over the rest of the dough. Sprinkle with about a ¼ of the cheese.

Lay 4 prosciutto slices so they are evenly covering the dough. Sprinkle with another ¼ of the cheese.

Bake the pizza until edges are lightly browned and cheese is bubbly and browned in spots, about 6 minutes at 280°C.

Remove from oven to a cutting board, scatter half of the rocket over the top, and cut and serve immediately.

Repeat with the remaining dough and toppings.