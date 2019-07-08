STEWY COURGETTE, PEPPERS + CHICKPEAS (Serves 4)





This fresh, vegan stew is a cinch for when you may be faced with mountains of zucchini and peppers.





Ingredients





3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small red onion, cut into thin half moons

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

Kosher salt

2 medium courgette (ends trimmed), cut into bite-size pieces

1 teaspoon dried oregano

One 440g can chickpeas, preferably no-salt-added, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar





METHOD





Heat the oil until shimmering in a large Dutch oven (or other heavy pot) over medium heat.

Stir in the red onion, garlic, red and yellow bell peppers and a large pinch of salt.

Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften.

Stir in the courgette, dried oregano, chickpeas and another large pinch of salt.

Cover and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the courgette is very soft and the mixture is stewy.

Turn off the heat, stir in the vinegar; taste, and season with more salt, as needed.

Serve right away, or at room temperature.





