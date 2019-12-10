Ricotta toast keeps cropping up on my Instagram feed, on restaurant menus and in my own thoughts when I ponder what I am hankering for at breakfast time or for an afternoon snack.
There are so many crave-worthy possibilities that can be launched from the simple base of creamy ricotta cheese smeared onto toasted bread, ideally just-toasted so the residual heat of it warms the cheese a little.
You could use any bread you like, but the one I dream about when I'm in a ricotta toast revelry, is dark and chewy with visible kernels of grain, nuts and seeds.