Ingredients
380g all-purpose flour
90g fine cornmeal
1 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
840ml buttermilk
3 eggs, beaten
120ml melted butter
For serving:
1 cup crème fraîche
1 tsp grated lemon zest
230g smoked salmon, chilled
113g salmon roe, trout roe or other caviar (about 6 tbs)
1/4 cup finely chopped chives
1/4 cup roughly chopped dill
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Make the batter: In a mixing bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Whisk in buttermilk, eggs and butter.
Beat briefly to produce a thick batter. Set aside at room temperature.
Prepare the condiments: Stir together crème fraîche and lemon zest, and transfer to a serving dish.
On a platter, arrange the smoked salmon, caviar, chives and dill.
Heat the waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions.
When hot, ladle in a scant cup of batter. (This amount is for a round waffle with an 18cm diameter. Adjust quantities for irons of other sizes.)
Close the iron, and bake each waffle for 4 to 5 minutes, until well browned and quite crisp. You may hold waffles uncovered on a baking sheet in a 120°C-degree oven, for up to 20 minutes.
To serve, lay a slice of smoked salmon in the centre of each waffle. Top with a good dollop of crème fraîche and a heaped teaspoon of caviar. Sprinkle with chives, dill and a bit of black pepper.
The New York Times