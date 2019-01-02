Waffles With Smoked Salmon PICTURE: DAVID MALOSH for The New York Times

Waffles With Smoked Salmon (Serves 6)

Ingredients

380g all-purpose flour

90g fine cornmeal

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

840ml buttermilk

3 eggs, beaten

120ml melted butter

For serving:

1 cup crème fraîche

1 tsp grated lemon zest

230g smoked salmon, chilled

113g salmon roe, trout roe or other caviar (about 6 tbs)

1/4 cup finely chopped chives

1/4 cup roughly chopped dill

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Make the batter: In a mixing bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Whisk in buttermilk, eggs and butter.

Beat briefly to produce a thick batter. Set aside at room temperature.

Prepare the condiments: Stir together crème fraîche and lemon zest, and transfer to a serving dish.

On a platter, arrange the smoked salmon, caviar, chives and dill.

Heat the waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions.

When hot, ladle in a scant cup of batter. (This amount is for a round waffle with an 18cm diameter. Adjust quantities for irons of other sizes.)

Close the iron, and bake each waffle for 4 to 5 minutes, until well browned and quite crisp. You may hold waffles uncovered on a baking sheet in a 120°C-degree oven, for up to 20 minutes.

To serve, lay a slice of smoked salmon in the centre of each waffle. Top with a good dollop of crème fraîche and a heaped teaspoon of caviar. Sprinkle with chives, dill and a bit of black pepper.

The New York Times