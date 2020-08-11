How to not get bored with meal preparation
Meal preparation is more than a food trend, it is a handy approach you can use to make delicious, homemade food you will want to eat every day without the wait.
It is also a great way to save time and money while eating nutritious meals.
I know most people who do not do meal preparation simply because it’s daunting and worry that their food choices will become boring. But in reality, it does not have to be that way.
So, how do you prepare meals without eating the same thing every day? We went to find the answers and got them from wikiHow, who detailed that doing meal preparation can seem overwhelming at first, but it just takes a little strategic planning and practice.
Shopping for weekly meals
- Decide which meals you want to prepare for the week. If you’re new to meal preparation, it can feel overwhelming to make every meal for the week ahead of time. Instead, focus on the meals that you think would benefit you the most to prepare ahead. For example, if you find yourself rushing out the door every morning, you might focus on prepping some healthy breakfasts.
- Choose recipes for each meal you want to prepare. Before you start prepping, it’s important to have a clear plan of action. Decide exactly what you want to make for each meal so that you can figure out what to shop for.
- Review what’s already in your pantry. Before you go out shopping, check your fridge, freezer, and pantry to figure out what you need and what you already have. Write an inventory of what you have and make note of anything that needs to be replenished.
- Write a shopping list for your weekly meals. Sit down with your inventory and your recipes for the week and write a list of anything you need. Double-check the list and the ingredients for each meal before you head to the store.
- Go shopping before your chosen preparation day. Meal preparation is a time-consuming task, so don’t plan to shop and prepare on the same day. Try to get all your shopping done the day before so that you’ll have plenty of time to cook without the pressure of having to buy all the things you need.
Cooking your food
- Select a day to dedicate to meal prepping each week. Meal preparation can ultimately save you time and make your life easier, but you’ll need to make room for it on your schedule. Choose a day and time that works for you and block it out on your schedule as meal prep time.
- Write down a plan of action before you start cooking. Preparing several meals at once is a complicated process. To make the most of your time, write a list of everything you need to do before you start. Prioritize your list from the most time consuming and complicated tasks to the quickest and simplest.
- Prepare bulk ingredients that you can assemble at mealtimes. Unless you’re preparing individual, ready-to-eat meals, you can make and store many of the components of your meals separately. Cook up large quantities of sides that you can split up between meals, or make a big batch of the main dish that you can mix and match with different sides throughout the week.
- Make sauces and dressings to use throughout the week. If you plan to use sauces and dressings, make and store them separately so you can use them whenever you need them. Set them aside so you can put them in their containers until you’re ready to use them.
- Multitask while your meals are cooking. You can make the most of your preparation time by preparing multiple items at once. Start cooking items that take a long time to cook but don’t require a lot of supervision, and use that cooking time to prepare or cook other items while you’re waiting.
Storing prepared foods
- Choose airtight containers that are fridge or freezer safe. To ensure that your meals stay fresh until you’re ready to eat them, you’ll need a variety of storage containers. Glass casserole dishes, and even mason jars are great options for storing your food.
- Put your containers out before you start cooking. Save yourself time and energy by having your storage containers ready to go so that you can pack up your food as you go. Look at how much of each item you plan to prepare so you know what sizes of containers you’ll need, and how many.
- Put foods you plan to eat soon in the fridge. Most cooked foods will last three to four days in the fridge.
- Freeze your prepped meals to keep them longer. If they’re stored properly, most foods can last for up to three months in the freezer before they start to deteriorate in quality.