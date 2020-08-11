How to not get bored with meal preparation

Meal preparation is more than a food trend, it is a handy approach you can use to make delicious, homemade food you will want to eat every day without the wait.

It is also a great way to save time and money while eating nutritious meals.

I know most people who do not do meal preparation simply because it’s daunting and worry that their food choices will become boring. But in reality, it does not have to be that way.

So, how do you prepare meals without eating the same thing every day? We went to find the answers and got them from wikiHow, who detailed that doing meal preparation can seem overwhelming at first, but it just takes a little strategic planning and practice.

Shopping for weekly meals