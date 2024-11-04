How to organise your fridge and reduce food waste

Food waste often happens because we don’t know the food is there. When food gets hidden at the back of the fridge, it’s likely to be forgotten and wasted. There are lots of ways to keep your food fresh longer by storing it correctly.

First in, first out Adopt the "first in, first out" principle when arranging your fridge. Place newer items towards the back and older items towards the front. This ensures that you use perishable items before they expire.

Let cooked food cool down before refrigerating it Putting hot food in the fridge will increase the temperature and, consequently, impair the preservation of other products. Cooked food can be left at room temperature for around two hours before being put in the fridge. Plan weekly grocery

Do not do unnecessary shopping. Prepare a food plan for the week, check the ingredients, and then make a list of what you need throughout the week. This will help you save time during busy days and also help you make use of the ingredients to the fullest. Organise your fridge so you can see everything at once

What if you could see everything in your fridge as soon as you opened the doors? Trust me, it is not as far-fetched as it sounds. You can do it! It's way too easy to forget about the food we cannot see. You should be using clear storage containers to organise food that needs to be cooked, pre-packed lunches and more. Label everything

Have you ever put leftovers in the fridge only to pull them out days later with no memory of how long they have been in there? Remove the guesswork and label everything that goes into the fridge or freezer. Mark what the item is and the date you stored it so you can more easily judge if it’s good to eat. Create zones for different types of food items

Another best way to approach the organising game is by creating various zones for different types of foods. This will help you keep track of your fridge, sort out the grocery plan and avoid the risks of food contamination. Buy containers and organisers accordingly. Put herbs in water