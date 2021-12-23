How to perfectly grill vegetables for amazing flavour this Christmas

It is probably the most important meal of the year. And while a Christmas lunch with loved ones should be something to look forward to, if you are the one in charge of preparing it, the mere thought of the big day can be enough to bring you out in a sweat. With vegetables being a big part of Christmas lunch, below chef Khotso Mosia shares a few tips and tricks on how to ensure that your grilled veggies come about perfectly.

Paring, peeling, and cutting Before you can even begin grilling you need to ensure that your vegetables have been thoroughly washed or rinsed to remove any chemical or biological contaminants. It’s better to leave your vegetables with the peel on as it protects them from the harsh heat of a charcoal fire, however, you will want to trim away any unwanted or discoloured pieces of your vegetables as they will affect the presentation and flavour of your vegetables. It would also be prudent to cut large vegetables into smaller pieces as it will affect the cooking time and the absorption of your marinades and the charcoal flavour. Blanching

Vegetables with high cellulose content such as green beans, sweet corn, or carrots, will need to be blanched till "al dente" before seasoning and then grilling. My trick is to blanch them in vegetable stock to impart more flavour by blanching in a pot of boiling water with a bit of salt, pepper, and garlic. One could also add a teaspoon of Cream of Tartar to your water to bring out the colour in your vegetables, however, take care not to blanch them too long as it strips the vegetables of important nutrients. Seasoning, coatings, and marinades Marinate your vegetables for at least an hour before grilling. A simple mixture of lemon juice, your favourite herbs, olive oil, salt, pepper, and either soy sauce or balsamic vinegar will do. You could make them spicier by adding dried chilli flakes to your marinade but be careful not to add too much oil to your marinade or your vegetables may over char or burn. So, whatever you're coating or marinade is, always lightly oil your vegetables.

Heat When grilling vegetables you want to ensure that your coals or grill are hot enough to ensure your vegetables cook rapidly and that you attain an attractive char or grill pattern. Your vegetables should however not directly come into contact with a flame or they will burn. Intense infra-red heat from hot coals is what you want to ensure your vegetables cook through, while retaining the integrity of their original shape or form. Cooking time