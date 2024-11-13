How to style vintage jewellery for a modern look

Jewellery is a big part of the fashion culture. It is one of the most common accessories that can elevate an outfit. While some wear jewellery to look good, some cannot go a day without their family heirlooms.

“Passing down jewellery from one generation to another is a time-honoured tradition for families across the world. “However, as trends change, these jewellery pieces can become outdated, and people are encouraged to buy expensive new jewellery to fit whatever the current style,” said Blake Asaad jewellery expert and founder of Goodstone. To style your grandmother’s vintage jewellery into something modern, Asaad shares the following tips.

Mix and match Create striking contrasts by pairing delicate vintage pieces with contemporary fashion. Try combining a Victorian-era brooch with a structured blazer, or layer your grandmother's pearl necklace with modern gold chains at varying lengths. For casual looks, pair an ornate vintage cocktail ring with stackable minimalist bands, or clip a detailed antique brooch onto a denim jacket pocket for an unexpected accent.

Family heirlooms will never go out of style. Picture: Pexels. Use as a focal point Make your vintage pieces the star of the show by ensuring they pop more than the garments. For example, if you are going to wear a chunky necklace, keep your hair and your top simple. That way, all the attention will be on the neckpiece. Avoid going overboard

It’s easy to get carried away when you have good jewellery. The trick is to focus on one statement piece and keep the rest as minimal as possible. Consider colour and style Match your vintage piece's undertones with your clothing.

Asaad says, “Pair rose gold or amber pieces with warm earth tones, and platinum or sapphire pieces with cool blues and greys. A ruby and gold cocktail ring naturally complements a burgundy dress.” Don't stop at necklaces and earrings These are usually the standard but that’s not where it ends. Play around with hair accessories, currently trending are hair ribbons. There is also the anklet and don't forget about metal belts, which are making a comeback and worth trying.

Accessories don’t stop with earrings and necklaces, you can always make a statement with a headpiece. Picture: Pexels. Mix eras Don't feel restricted to only one era of vintage jewellery. “The vintage jewellery resurgence isn’t limited to one point in time. Get creative with all your heirloom jewellery by experimenting with different eras, like pairing a 1920s art deco ring with a 1960s mod dress,” says Asaad.