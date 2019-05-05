Get cooking with leftover rice. Pexels

Every time I cook rice I seem to cook too much of it.

Do you do that? I hope I am not the only one!

If you are just like me and not sure what to do with last night’s leftover steamed rice, below is how you can use it the following day.

Curd Rice recipe.

A simple, yummy dish for days when elaborate meals are out of question.

Soaked Rice recipe.

This dish is good for the warmer seasons.

Weekday Vegetable Biryani recipe.

A simple recipe of biryani with less ingredients that does not lack in taste.

Coconut Rice Pudding recipe.

This dish is great served with mango and coconut flakes.





Mini Rice Cups recipe.

Small but perfectly formed.

Creamy Rice Pudding recipe.

You can serve it warm or cold, for dessert or for breakfast.

Cheesy Rice Souffle recipe.

A fast, delicious, satisfying and budget friendly main dish.