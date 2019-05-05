Every time I cook rice I seem to cook too much of it.
Do you do that? I hope I am not the only one!
If you are just like me and not sure what to do with last night’s leftover steamed rice, below is how you can use it the following day.
Curd Rice recipe.
A simple, yummy dish for days when elaborate meals are out of question.
Been a while since I posted a recipe here! Sometimes life happens. You hardly get time to do the things you enjoy. So, here is a simple, yummy dish for days when elaborate meals are out of question. You can use up leftover rice or cook a new batch. This is a South Indian dish and one of our family's favourite! Pairs well with some hot and spicy rasam. Curd Rice/ Dahi ke chawal: You need: Cooked and cool rice- 1 cup Soaked chana dal- 2 tsp(optional) Red chilli whole- 2-3 Small mustard seeds/rai- 1tsp Heeng/asafoetida- 1 pinch Oil- 1 tbsp Curry patta/leaves-1 tsp Salt to taste Red chilli powder- 1 pinch/optional Curd- 1/2 cup or more as per taste Let’s make it: 🌿Churn the curd and keep aside 🌿heat oil in a pan and add heeng followed by Rai and let it splutter 🌿add chana dal and curry leaves followed by broken or whole red chilli 🌿sauté for 30-40 seconds and add rice 🌿add salt and red chilli powder and mix well 🌿switch off the flame and let it cool completely 🌿add curd and mix well #curdrice #leftoverrice #foodsofindia #southindianfood #indianfood #yummy #easymeals #rice #curryleaves #dahi #dahichawal
Soaked Rice recipe.
This dish is good for the warmer seasons.
Summer food: Leftover Soaked Rice/pazhaya sadam. I think this is basic food from our ancestors. Reaserch says even Idli is hailed from Indonesia in a different form. I will do a separate post on history of idli. Soaked rice has immense health benefits when consumed as a breakfast. . Soak rice with water overnight(preferbly in an earthen pot). Add small onions and salt to it. Butter milk can also be added but it is optional. Saute mustard,urad dal,green chillies,curry leaves with asofoetida. You can add chopped raw mango pieces and coriander leaves. . . Fermenting rice overnight helps in digestion and increases immunity as it has lot of good bacteria. It is rich in iron, potassium and calcium.Prevents constipation,cures ulcer and it acts as a coolant. Now get back to our roots during summer and enjoy this probiotic gruel. . . #leftoverrice #probiotics #pazhayasadam #summerfood #food #proteinrichfood #fibre #healthyfood #foodforhealth #foodphotography #foodphotos #foodfortheday #foodporn #food #foodpost #healthylifestyle #healthyfood
Weekday Vegetable Biryani recipe.
A simple recipe of biryani with less ingredients that does not lack in taste.
Weekday Veg Biryani I made this with leftover rice. Had a lot of cauliflower lying at home as ma-in-law loves it. What came handy was peas that I stored a few days ago and dried mint leaves(instructions shared in an earlier post). Dishes like these are a life saver, especially on days when you have leftover food and no patience to think of what to make. You can easily add other vegetables like carrots and beans. I honestly prefer cauliflower to these veggies in biryani or pulao. This is a simpler recipe of biryani with less ingredients, but in no way lacking in taste. What you need: Leftover steamed rice- 2 cups Peas- 1/2 cup Cauliflower florets- 2 cups cut in size about 1” Potato- 1 cut in small pieces Onion- 1 cut in long slices Cashew nut- 10 cut/broken in to half Jeera- 1 tsp Black cardamom- 2 broken Tej pata- 2-3 Haldi- 1 pinch Dry mint- 1 large pinch Garam masala- 1 large pinch Oil - 2 tbsp for frying cauliflower and potato Oil- 1/2 tbsp for rice How to: - thaw peas by soaking them in tap water for a few minutes - steam for about 3-4 minutes until al dente - heat oil in a pan and shallow fry cauliflower and potato adding a pinch of haldi and take out - in the same pan add 1/2tbsp oil, add jeera, tejpatta, cardamom, cashew nuts and sauté until cashew nut is pink in color - add peas, salt and red chilli - sauté for about 30 seconds - add rice and mix well - sprinkle Dry mint and garam masala and cover for a few minutes to lock the aroma * I used mustard oil for frying and cooking. #vegbiryani #easymeal #gharkakhana #foodsofindia #desifood #indiancuisine #rice #wholesomemeal #cauliflower #vegpulao #pulao #spicesofindia #indianfood #biryani #vegetablebiryani #leftoverrice #indianlunch #foodstagram #indianfoodbloggers #indianrecipes #quickfood #spicyrice #indianrice #indiandinner
Coconut Rice Pudding recipe.
This dish is great served with mango and coconut flakes.
Leftover takeout rice? I got youuu… I order Thai food more than I'd like to admit 😳 Thai food is my #1 weakness but I’m usually left with lots of leftover rice and not enough curry. Enter this super easy coconut rice pudding: •2 cups leftover white rice •1 cup coconut milk •1/2 tsp cinnamon •1/2 tsp cardamom •1 Tbsp coconut sugar (or more to taste) Heat the rice and coconut milk up on the stovetop for 5-10 min or until the rice absorbs all the milk. Stir in the cinnamon, cardamom, and sugar. That’s it! It’s great served with mango and coconut flakes 😋
Mini Rice Cups recipe.
Small but perfectly formed.
Make the best out of your leftover rice next time with this recipe. I skipped the traditional rice balls or kibbeh and formed mini rice cups instead. This is what you’ll need: 🍚 2 cups of cooked rice (i used leftover medium grain rice soaked with turmeric) 🍚 1 tbsp of flour 🍚 1/4 onion 🍚 pinch of cinnamon and dried parsley 🍚 1/4 cup of cold water Pop all ingredients into the food processor till you get a rice dough. Create those cup shaped kibbehs and you can either fry or bake them until they are golden. For the stuffing you can add spiced ground beef or chicken but I preferred a vegetarian twist so I cut and fried a small eggplant and just added salt, pomegranate molasses and some nuts ( walnuts, pine and almonds) . . . . . . . . . . #leftover #rice #whatsfordinner #eggplant #vegetarian #foodie #easyrecipe #montreal #vegan #canada #f52grams #instafood #cooking #food52 #وصفات #طبخ #yummy #nomnom #feedfeed #thekitchn @thefeedfeed @thekitchn @foodnetwork #appetizer #dinnerideas #mtlblogger #foodbloggerlife #blogging #mtlfoodies #vegetariancanapes #leftoverrice #ammanjordan #aprilisforarabfood
Creamy Rice Pudding recipe.
You can serve it warm or cold, for dessert or for breakfast.
🍚Did you know that you can easily turn leftover cooked rice into a creamy rice pudding? 🍚 . . All you need is any kind of cooked rice, milk & sugar stirred slowly over low heat like a risotto and finished with an egg yolk, a few dollops of butter, a splash of vanilla, a sprinkle of cinnamon and you have yourself a quick treat. Serve it warm or cold, for dessert or for breakfast. Either way it hits the spot and it makes you feel like a kid again! . . . #rice#ricepudding#creamy#decadent#simple#treat#dessert#breakfast#simplepleasures#cinnamon#vanilla#comfortfood#simplefood#leftoverrice#thecookfeed#dailykitchen#foodblog#betterthancake#pudding#puddingcup#grandmasspoon#orezculapte#amintiridincopilarie#scortisoara#foodstagram#whippedup#doilies#oldfashioned#traditional#micdejun
Cheesy Rice Souffle recipe.
A fast, delicious, satisfying and budget friendly main dish.
Who needs a fast, delicious, satisfying, budget friendly main dish for tonight? Surely not just me! This delicious and simple Cheesy Rice Souffle is made with leftover rice and is WAY-hay-hay easier than you'd ever think a souffle could possibly be. This recipe was one of my stemom's and she was an absolute wizard at stretching food dollars without making you feel like you were, if you know what I mean. It's so delicious, so good, so simple, you'll add this to your meal plan so often it'll become a regular! Get the printable recipe by tapping @foodiewithfam and clicking the #linkinprofile or google "foodie with family rice souffle" https://www.foodiewithfamily.com/easy-rice-cheese-souffle/ #foodiewithfamily #feastonlife #easydinner #foodblogeats #glutenfree #theeverygirl #eatit #familycooking #beautifulcuisines #feedfeed #eattheworld #foodandwine #heresmyfood #f52grams #huffposttaste #forkyeah #thekitchn #eeeeeats #onthetable #foodblogfeed #souffle #cheese #cheesesouffle #leftoverrice #cheese #rice #whiterice #easymeals #Easydinner
