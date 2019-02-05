Fried bamboo worm. Pexels

The vegan diet is going nowhere slowly, but how far would some people really go? A new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows that many non-vegan vegetarians and omnivores are open to including insects in their diet but for vegans it's a step too far.

If you went vegan to reduce your eco footprint then just keep in mind that foods made from insects have a relatively low ecological footprint, and due to their high nutrition content, they can be a sustainable supplement to our existing sources of protein.

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Helsinki examined consumers' intentions to consume foods of insect origin among vegans, non-vegan vegetarians and omnivores.

They examined the attitude, subjective norm, perceived behavioural control and food neophobia toward the consumption of foods of insect origin, as well as the conditions for eating insect-based foods among these dietary groups.

Altogether 567 people participated in the study by filling out an online survey.

Out of the respondents, 73% were omnivores, 22% were non-vegan vegetarians and 5% were vegans.

Vegans held the most rigid negative attitude toward consuming foods of insect origin, and their subjective norm to eat insects was weaker compared to that of omnivores and non-vegan vegetarians.

Furthermore, vegans were significantly more determined than others that they would not eat foods of insect origin, even if they were nutritious, safe, affordable, and convenient.

Vegans' weak intention, negative attitude, and low willingness to eat insects in the future exhibit their different dietarian identity compared to that of omnivores and non-vegan vegetarians.