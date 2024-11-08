How your dinner choices affect sleep and digestion

Gathering for dinner is one of life’s simple pleasures, yet as rewarding as it is, our choices at the dinner table can significantly impact our overall health and well-being. In an era where dietary choices frequently influence our quality of life, it has become increasingly evident that it is not just what we eat but when and how much we consume that matters, too.

Health experts stress the importance of timing our meals wisely. A routine of having a hearty breakfast, followed by a lighter dinner is generally recommended. However, misconceptions about night-time eating continue to hinder many individuals. With rising numbers battling digestive issues and insomnia, understanding what to avoid at dinner may just be the key to unlocking better health. Understanding the impact of dinner on sleep and digestion

The connection between our dinner choices and both sleep quality and digestive health is profound. As the day winds down, the body prepares for rest, and our food intake during the evening has the potential to disrupt this delicate process. Here are some categories of foods you should consider eliminating from your dinner menu for a good night's sleep and a smoother digestive experience.

While they can add flavour to any meal, spicy dishes are notorious for causing heartburn. Picture: Pexels/Rdne Spicy foods: While they can add flavour to any meal, spicy dishes are notorious for causing heartburn and discomfort, hardly a recipe for relaxation after a long day. High-fat foods: Greasy items and fatty meats slow digestion, leading to potential sleep disturbances. Caffeine: Beyond coffee, caffeine is present in many evening beverages and treats, including various teas and chocolates. Consuming these late in the day can wreak havoc on sleep quality.

While dessert might be tempting after dinner, high sugar levels can lead to unexpected energy spikes. Picture: Pexels/Pinkpress Sugary snacks: While dessert might be tempting after dinner, high sugar levels can lead to unexpected energy spikes, not a friend to restless slumbers. Alcohol: Though many believe a nightcap aids sleep, alcohol can disrupt sleep cycles, resulting in fragmented rest. Limiting intake in the hours before bed is advisable. Heavy or large meals: Consuming substantial portions right before bedtime can initiate an uphill battle for restful sleep, as the body focuses on digestion rather than relaxation. Experts suggest finishing large meals at least 2-3 hours before sleep.

Foods that elevate tyramine levels, such as soy sauce can keep the brain active. Picture: Pexels/Nadin Sh Tyramine-rich foods: Foods that elevate tyramine levels such as tomatoes, soy sauce, eggplant, red wine and aged cheeses, can keep the brain active and make it difficult to fall asleep. Making healthier choices for dinner Consider revamping your dinner with lighter fare to better support sleep and digestion. Dishes that include lean proteins, healthy fats such as avocados or nuts, and an abundance of fibre-rich vegetables are excellent choices.