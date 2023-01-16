Humour hits Twitter as tweeps realise oxtail meat is an actual ox’s tail

How many different types of meat have you eaten before? In reality, there are countless meat kinds that at times you don’t even realise what type you are eating. This is what happened to some Twitter users after realising that oxtail is meat from an actual ox’s tail.

This comes after @NtandoSgudla tweeted earlier this month: “Kanti oxtail is an actual ox’s tail? (crying face emoji). The tweet quickly went viral with many commenting that they were also not aware until they saw @NtandoSgudla’s post. Kanti oxtail is an actual ox’s tail?😭😭😭 — Ntando Sgudla (@NtandoSgudla) January 10, 2023 @brianrams wrote: “Took me forever to realise that, all this time I thought it was inside meat.” @zama_makene wrote: “Asked my mother the same after I saw it on Masterchef. I thought there was an animal named oxtail (laughing face emoji).”

“Only found out yesterday,” wrote @cwayinicoco. Another user @Lola_Blue80 commented: “Considering that things such as fish fingers and buffalo wings exist, you can be forgiven.” @DiosaNtshingila wrote: “I’ve always observed that oxtail is a bit expensive so I was curious to know which part of the cow is this expensive piece coming from, I Googled and that’s how I found out.”

Meat has always been a staple and wonderful kind of food in human life. This is a key protein source to nourish our bodies. Thus, the meat industry is one of the biggest segments worldwide. Meat has played an essential part in many cuisines around the world. Meat consumption levels might be different based on countries, cultures, and religions. Some kinds of meat are forbidden in some beliefs, while they might be more popular in other countries.