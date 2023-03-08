Hungry Lion, please come fetch your crispy chicken stew

Many people have told me that they cannot cook to save their lives. After what I have just seen I would like to believe them! Pictures of crispy fried chicken from Hungry Lion being re-cooked into a stew are going viral. Who in the world would do that?

Posted by @zito142 with the caption: “She cooked (crying face emojis) ama pieces @Fikz_the_Cook”, the pictures show three pieces of crispy chicken put in a pot of hot gravy made with onion, tomato, and green, yellow and red pepper. She cooked 😭😭😭 ama pieces @Fikz_the_Cook pic.twitter.com/L6vf5ZXXrO — Benzito 🇿🇦 (@zito142) March 6, 2023 While it is not clear who made the bizarre dish, the picture is now being circulated on several social media platforms. Tweeps had a field day under the comments section.

One user wrote: “Maybe she doesn't prefer the chicken with the crispy skin (laughing face emojis)”. A second user wrote: “Yaz I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time!!!! You tagging Fikz just makes it funnier”. A third commented: “Yeeerrrrrrrrr I've laughed so hard yezwaaaaaa (laughing face emojis). This has made my week”.

Clearly, many people are not receptive to the idea of this particular meal. If, just like the person who made this meal, cooking is one of your weakest points, we suggest you try these five tips to improve your cooking. Cooking is an essential skill that all people should know how to do on a basic level. Whether it is a simple breakfast of cereal or a complex five-course dinner, cooking will always be a relevant skill.