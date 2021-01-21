Ice cream samples test positive for Covid-19 in China, thousands of boxes seized

During the coronavirus pandemic, many people have resorted to desserts and sweet treats to help them feel a bit better. However, we have some bad news. Just before you put the next scoop of your favourite ice cream in your mouth, here's what you need to know. The coronavirus has been detected in ice cream produced in China. This has led to the Chinese government recalling the batches of contaminated ice cream. The coronavirus disease was discovered in ice cream manufactured by Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company, in eastern China.

According to Sky News, initial epidemiological investigations indicate the company produced the batch of ice cream using raw materials, including milk powder imported from New Zealand and whey powder imported from Ukraine.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist based at the University of Leeds, told the news site that the development was unlikely to be a cause for "panic".

"It's likely this has come from a person, and without knowing the details, I think this is probably a one-off.

Of course, any level of contamination is not acceptable and always a cause for concern, but the chances are that this is the result of an issue with the production plant and potentially down to hygiene at the factory,” said Griffin according to the site.

He explained that the cold temperature that ice cream was stored at, and the fact it contains fat, could explain why the virus had survived on the samples taken - but suggested the news should not prompt major alarm.

Griffin also commented that people should not panic that every bit of ice cream is suddenly going to be contaminated with coronavirus.

According to the Johns Hopkins University website, China has had over 40 000 deaths in total, with the country's Health Commission blaming the recent rise in infections on travellers and imported goods from abroad.

The World Health Organisation said cases of live viruses on packaging seem to be "rare and isolated," The Telegraph reported.

Hopefully, this will be the first and the last time any delicious desserts will be affected.