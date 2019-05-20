Pic: Taste of South Africa.

Many South Africans end up spending a couple of years living abroad. While friends, family, the weather and South Africans’ unique sense of humour and take on life might be at the top of their “What I Miss the Most” list, you can be sure certain foods feature right up there too.



South African food is truly unique and is missed by South Africans living abroad.

Here are some of the things South African expats miss most about home, and what they pay for the overseas:





Biltong R550 for 500g

Droewors R320 for 500g

Boerewors R142 for 600g

Pronutro R96 for 500g

Potjies (size 4 is R1 700)

Black Cat peanut butter - R98

Romany Creams and Eat Sum More biscuits R54

Nik Naks R48

Lunchbars R22

Ouma Rusks R98

Inkomazi, chakalaka and mieliepap R75

Koeksisters R75 for 10





South African wines, Hunters Dry and Ceres juice also make the list of top sellers





Other things that are missed:

Samoosas and bunny chow, Fizzers, f ish paste, Beacon marshmallow eggs, k ingklip, s noek on the braai, v enison (especially springbok), S teers burgers and Spur burgers.



