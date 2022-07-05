If you love the Kota, don’t miss this festival

Made from a quarter of a loaf of bread and a large variety of meaty fillings, it has to be one of the perfect fast-food meals to get your tummy full.

Kotas are some of the most popular foods in South African townships. And talking about being popular in Mzansi townships, in September the Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival will be showcasing some of the most delicious Kotas from around the country as they celebrate five years of serving deliciousness. The festival provides a platform for up-and-coming local chefs and outlets to showcase their wonderful offerings, while ensuring a fun day for families and friends in and around Soweto.

Organiser Sidwell Tshingilane says visitors can expect to see more than forty different Kota outlets from all over Gauteng taking part over the weekend. “Together with our Kota outlets, we will be ready to serve you fresh Kotas that feature the usual tried and trusted fillings and those with unexpected ingredients that will wow your taste buds. There will also be a kid's entertainment area, live performances throughout the two days with the best DJs as well as spot prize giveaways,” says Tshingilane. Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival will take place on September 3 and 4 at the Elkah Cricket Oval in Rockville. Tickets can be bought from Checkers, OK Foods, Computicket and Shoprite. Children under four years of age enter free. Early bird tickets are only R80 for adults and R40 for children. Pre-sold tickets will cost you R90 for adults and R50 for children.

Quarter loaf of bread Fried potato chips 1 Russian sausage

Sauce (your choice) Ham or polony Fried onion rings

1 Vienna sausage Beef patty or chicken patty or rib patty Cheese

1 egg (optional) Atchar (optional) Method

Take a quarter loaf of bread and cut the soft part out into a square and toast it. In the open space of the quarter of bread, put your first layer of fried chips followed by your Russian then add sauce, which can be your secret sauce. Place polony or ham, whichever you prefer.

Add another layer of fried chips and fried onion rings and drip your sauce again all around. Add your Vienna. Add your beef, chicken, or rib patty, depending on the choice you like.

Add cheese or fried egg. Take the small soft piece of bread you had cut out and toasted and place it on top. If you like your Kota hot, you can add hot atchar.