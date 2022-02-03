If you’re cooking on a budget, you need these canned foods in your pantry

Eating healthy does not need to be expensive. There are great options to make a complete and wholesome meal at home using canned goods. Canned goods offer a variety of affordable, pre-cooked, or ready-to-eat ingredients, perfect for an easy-to-make meal. Pantry items are great because you can stock up and have them whenever needed. Canned goods are also nutritious and offer plenty of the benefits that come from fresh produce or protein sources.

So now that you know that canned food can be just as good as fresh, one of the best-known canned food brands in South Africa, KOO, has shared below the budget-friendly foods for the pantry that can make delicious and nutritious meals. Beetroot Unlike other vegetables, which often lose flavour when canned, beetroot retains its unmistakable taste while providing a good source of fibre, iron, and folate – and beetroot boosts immunity. This superfood can be used in so many creative ways. Blend with some garlic and lemon juice to make delicious hummus that can be spread on wraps and crispbread for lunch or combined with baby potatoes to make a tangy beetroot-and-potato salad. You can even be super creative and blend beetroot into smoothies and baked goods such as cupcakes or muffins.

Peas Peas have a remarkable nutrition profile, they’re low on calories and are rich in vitamins, protein, fibre, and antioxidants. Add peas to pasta dishes to bulk them up and make a simple one-pot dinner that uses minimal ingredients for a perfect week-night meal. Or sauté peas with onions and some mixed herbs to make a hearty side dish. They’re even a delicious burst of flavour in any salad. Canned corn delivers a nice punch of fibre, protein, and potassium, and is just as tasty and crunchy as it is fresh. Picture: Supplied Corn