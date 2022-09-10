Indulge in the season’s flavours with these food and wine pairings perfect for spring

Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the weather is warming. Spring is here, and there are plenty of delightful spring days ahead. What better way to celebrate than with a delicious meal and a bottle of wine? From fresh produce to crisp wine, the spring season makes way for some of our favourite indulgences.

Lighter, fruitier, aromatic and fresher wines seem to be the ones that people will be enjoying this season and can be paired well with the delicious dishes of the spring season too. It is worth noting that the most important rule to food and wine pairings is that there are no rules. Experimentation reigns supreme when it comes to deciding what to drink with your favourite fare, as it can help you determine what you enjoy – and what you will skip out on next time. That being said, if you need a few ideas to kick-start the spring season, you are in luck because, below, we have put together a list of wonderful food and wine pairings to guide you. Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut 2020. Picture: Supplied Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut 2020

Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut 2020 is crafted on the historic Twee Jonge Gezellen Estate in the Tulbagh Valley. In the cellar, the classic varieties of pinot noir and chardonnay are hand-picked in the cool of the night. Only the free-run juice is used for this Cap Classique. Krone Cuvée Brut Rosé is bottle-fermented and then matures on the lees in the underground cellar. On entry to the palate, waves of cleansing citrus, blood orange, and mandarin combine to a bright-fruited core of raspberries, strawberries, cranberries and white peach. Food pairing: The wine delights in food that favours honest expression, from a simple picnic with slivers of charcuterie, crusty sourdough bread, and ripe, melty Camembert. Nederburg Double Barrel Reserve 2020. Picture: Supplied Nederburg Double Barrel Reserve 2020

Nederburg in Paarl is one of South Africa's most awarded wineries, with a prize-winning pedigree that stems from a culture of innovation and disciplined attention to detail. The wines are richly fruited with bold flavours. When it comes to this cabernet sauvignon, the fruits were sourced from top-performing vineyards primarily situated in the cool-climate Darling region, while the cabernet franc came from Philadelphia, the merlot from Darling and Stellenbosch, the Petit Verdot from Wellington, and the Valbec from Paarl. The different micro-climates and soil types associated with each vineyard add to the complexity of this wine. Food pairing: An absolute treat with a wide range of South African street food such as bunny chow, vetkoek with mince, boerewors or steak rolls, dumplings with beef stew, or salami curry-filled roti. The wine tastes well with these dishes. Tokara Cap Classique 2014. Picture: Supplied Tokara Cap Classique 2014

Tokara Cap Classique 2014 is released by the prestigious family-owned Stellenbosch wine estate. The fourth cuvée of this magnificent blanc de blancs is crafted exclusively from Tokara’s prized cool climate chardonnay vineyard in Elgin. The extraordinary depth of flavour, elegance and complexity of the 2014 vintage can be attributed to barrel maturation of the base wine for 10 months followed by almost eight years on the lees in the bottle to develop richness and finesse. The mousse is exceptionally fine and consistent, enlivened by aromas of lightly toasted almonds, lemon preserve, and a hint of fresh green apple. These zesty aromas are enriched on the palate by freshly baked gougères. Food pairing: Sparkling wine is probably one of the most versatile wines for food. Apart from being perfect for celebrations, this wine can go well with cheese, fruit, salmon, shellfish and caviar.

Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique. Picture: Ross Nortier Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique The 1682 Brut Chardonnay has a pale lemon colour and a delicate mousse. It exudes freshness and pure fruit on the nose, with vibrant notes of Granny Smith apple, candied lemon rind and white peach. It is lively on the palate, displaying finesse and complexity with crisp acidity. Flavours of lemon cordial, honeyed nectarines, toasted croissant and pistachio are evident on the palate. It has a long, yet refreshing finish. This Cap Classique is the quintessential drink for all occasions. Food pairing: The wine is the ideal taste partner for a pear and chevin galette. The creaminess of the bubbly melds seamlessly with the pear and goat’s cheese. Here is a quick recipe that you can try at home.

Pear and chevin galette by Steenberg executive chef Kerry Kilpin. Picture: Claire Gunn Pear and chevin galette by Steenberg executive chef Kerry Kilpin Serves: 6 Ingredients

Topping 150g ash-crusted chevin 50g toasted pumpkin seeds

Pastry 75g butter 50g Parmesan, grated

80g corn flour 100g flour ½ egg, beaten

5g parsley, chopped Sprig of thyme, picked Pear galette

500g pears, sliced 15g butter, melted 15g sugar

salt Method Rub the butter into the flour and corn flour. Add the cheese and herbs.

Add just enough egg to combine and form a dough. Do not knead. Roll the pastry into a greased 25cm square tin and prick the base of the pastry with a fork. Bake the pastry blind until golden at 180°C for roughly 10-15 minutes.

Pear galette Lay the thinly sliced pears in layers with a pinch of sugar and salt and brushed with melted butter on top of the baked pastry. Bake at 160°C until cooked (± 25 minutes). Once the pear is cooked, top with chevin and pumpkin seeds and place in the oven for 1 minute to allow the cheese to melt slightly. Serve warm.