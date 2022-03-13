Inexpensive snacks that get you closer to your goals

When you want to get fit, healthy or build muscle, you will have to eat according to your goal. There are many health benefits of adding healthy snacks between your main meals.

Many people who do not eat healthy snacks between meals become so hungry that they reach for unhealthy junk food. A healthy snack made up of grains, protein and healthy fats increases your energy levels for a longer period of time than sugary snacks do. Whether you want to build muscle or lose fat, healthy snacks will help you get the right nutrients at the right time. Below are some of the inexpensive snacks that you can consume to get you closer to your goals. Yoghurt. Picture: Pexels/Vlad Chețan For weight loss

A cup of plain yoghurt Being a fermented milk product, yoghurt is full of probiotics, which are made up of good bacteria and are known to help reduce inflammation and allergies and boost the immune system. Add a teaspoon of honey to sweeten. Seeds and nuts

You can add these in plain yoghurt or eat them as is. They are high in mono-unsaturated fats that help reduce cholesterol and contribute to a healthy heart. Fibre also helps keep our gut healthy, plus they are high in other essential vitamins and minerals. Dark chocolate When you are craving something sweet, reach for dark chocolate. Giving yourself little treats may be the secret to losing weight for good. Aiming to be "too good" sets you up to fail and doesn't allow you to fully enjoy your food. Research suggests dark chocolate can help reduce blood pressure and protect the heart and brain. It is also more filling than milk chocolate and may help curb cravings for both sweet and salty foods, according to experts.

Popcorn Low energy snacks that are also filling, help curb the urge for crisps. Home-made popcorn is better, the corn kernels are kept in their natural state. High in fibre, minerals, and vitamins. Fantastic as part of a weight-loss diet. Kale chips

Swap your regular chips for a healthy version with kale. The green veggie is loaded with protein, fibre, and antioxidants like beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. Kale can aid in weight loss too, a study published in Biomedical Reports found. Avocado. Picture: Pexels/Daria Shevtsova Good fats Avocado

Unlike most fruits recognized as carbohydrate sources, avocados are acknowledged for their heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Aside from their healthy fats, they offer high fibre and potassium concentrations for digestive health and management of blood pressure, respectively. The unique fruit is also rich in folate, copper, and vitamins B6, C, E, and K. Avocado is luscious as is, though you can jazz it up by simply sprinkling it with a dash of salt and pepper or truly elevate its flavour with a drizzle of olive oil and squeeze of lemon juice. Cheese

Cheese is a good source of selenium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, calcium, and other nutrients. According to health experts, one slice of cheese contains 7g of protein and potent fatty acids that have been associated with a host of benefits, including decreased risk of type 2 diabetes. Choose cheese from grass-fed, hormone-free, ethically-treated cows for a superior nutrition profile. Hard-boiled eggs. Picture: Pexels/Trang Doan Hard-boiled eggs Don’t fear the yolk, folks! Yes, yolks are suppliers of cholesterol (which is a fear of the past), but they also give healthy fat and fat-soluble vitamins. The yolks are one of the very few food sources naturally supplying vitamin D, while eggs are also a valuable source of choline, selenium, phosphorus, some B vitamins, and the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. Hard boil a dozen eggs at the beginning of your work-week for a convenient, go-to snack.