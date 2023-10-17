Ingredients you can use as nut substitutes

While nuts are a great addition to many recipes, it’s a very common allergenic and some people may have dietary restrictions that prevent them from eating nuts. However, there are many other delicious substitutes for nuts that can be used when you’re cooking or baking.

Whether you are allergic to them, simply don’t like them or you’ve run out, here are other ingredients you can use to substitute nuts. Seeds Seeds such as sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, or chia seeds can be excellent substitutes for nuts in various recipes.

They offer similar crunch and texture and also provide a good source of healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals. Pumpkin seeds. Picture: Pexels Antoni Shkraba

Oats Rolled oats can be used as a nut replacement in certain baked goods like cookies or muffins. They add a pleasant chewiness and a subtle nutty flavour while also providing dietary fibre and other nutrients. Pretzels

Crushed pretzels can provide a comparable crunch to nuts in certain recipes. They work well as toppings for salads, casseroles, and desserts like cheesecakes or pies. Pretzels add crunch. Picture: Pexels Lisa Fotios

Coconut Coconut flakes or shredded coconut can be a great alternative in both sweet and savoury recipes. They offer a slightly tropical taste and a similar texture to nuts, making them suitable for cookies, cakes and granolas. It’s often used in Asian curries as well. Dried fruit