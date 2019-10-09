October 9 is International Beer and Pizza Day, a day that celebrates the food combination of beer and pizza, which are both enjoyed all around the world. These both offer many varieties.

According to The Beer Store, beer and pizza is a crowd favourite that can’t go wrong, but the combination is not usually given much thought, and that choosing the right beers to match different pizzas can enhance the meal.

This is how you can go about pairing your beer and pizza to celebrate, according The Beer Store.