International Chefs Day: Professional chefs share what, for them, constitutes healthy food

This year’s theme for International Chefs Day is “Healthy Food for the Future”, which focuses on ensuring a healthy planet for future generations while aiming to teach children about the impact of food production and consumption on the environment. There are many ways to participate in International Chefs Day. Usually, chefs from all over the world host events to promote the profession, hold culinary competitions and communicate with children about healthy eating through presentations. In celebration of this year’s theme, one of South Africa's largest chef schools, Capsicum Culinary Studio, asked its chef principals and lecturers to share what they admire about chefs, what they think is a chef's main goal, and what, for them, constitutes healthy food. Below are their responses. What do you most admire about chefs? Mark Coombe (Pretoria campus principal):

Being a chef myself, you have to have passion and dedication for the job. It is a tough industry. This is what I admire about all chefs in the industry.

Ann Nagan (Durban campus principal):

I admire their creativity, passion, stamina, and the constant drive to never stop learning and perfecting their culinary skills and techniques.

Beryldene Bain (Port Elizabeth campus principal):

Their absolute sense of passion, natural creative spirit and can-do attitude. They are always willing and ready to jump in and get the job done.

What do you think is a chef's main goal?

Ewan Johnston (chef lecturer at Rosebank campus):

To create an experience using the best of the best ingredients. Acquiring as much knowledge of food as possible. Working for the best chefs around the world to become the best of the best.

Ashton Robertson (chef lecturer at Cape Town campus):

To master their craft. You are never too old to learn, and 20 years into the game, I am still learning every day. Food is like fashion, it’s ever-changing, and if you rest on your laurels, you become stagnant, lose your passion, and ultimately leave a demanding but very rewarding industry. Nothing is more rewarding than watching a client, friend, or family member enjoy every mouthful of something you have created.

What, for you, constitutes healthy food?

Coombe: Healthy food is a balanced diet of the correct amounts of nutrition that your body needs to fuel itself over 24 hours. The good old phrase of, “you are what you eat” is very true. You must look after your body and eat what your body tells you to eat.

Ewan: All-natural, bright, vibrant fruits and vegetables, grains and pulses. Good quality meats, poultry and fish. Good clean eating.

Robertson: A balanced diet. I don’t believe in cutting out carbs or fats or oils like so many diets demand. I live by the creed that everything is good in moderation, with moderation being the keyword.

Nagan: For me, healthy eating is not about eliminating or restricting foods, but rather incorporating a variety of foods that give you the nutrients you need to maintain your health, feel good, and have energy.

Bain: My healthy foods include a balance of protein, fat, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. However, I also believe you should eat what you love in moderation and not deprive yourself of the finer things in life.