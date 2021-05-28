International Hamburger Day: SA’s favourite orders revealed

Let's be honest, there is nothing yummier than a juicy burger with your favourite sauce.

So gear up to celebrate the yummiest day of the year - International Burger Day!

National Hamburger Day is a day to celebrate one of the cornerstone foods of Western civilisation.

While this food was initially invented in Germany, its popularity has spread like wildfire throughout the US and Canada.

In celebration, food ordering and delivery service platform Uber Eats has compiled the list of the nation’s favourite flavour combinations, additions, subtractions, and down-right quirky requests when it comes to the world-famous sandwich dish.

Best burgers

Tough days, cheat meals and well-deserved spoils can only be commemorated with the very best in taste and flavour, and in South Africa, locals chowed down on multiple cheeseburgers, as this was the most ordered burger, with the largest single order since the beginning of the year being over 120 burgers.

A bacon cheeseburger was a close second followed by the chicken burger. These honourable mentions prove that South Africans take the basic bun and truly make it the supreme sandwich.

While eaters enjoyed a side of chips with their burger the previous year, this year they opted out of a traditional side, rather coupling their burger with a Coca-Cola.

Burgers are the meal for any type of day and go down great at any time.

Locally, the most popular ordering time is between 5pm and 6pm with thousands of orders coming through, while lunchtime snackers at 12pm was a close second.

Favourite flavours

While the old-school burger consists of a protein staple topped with a mayo-whip, lettuce, and trimmed with fresh tomato, locals are anything but basic in taste.

It's clear the spicier the better for South Africans as a burger with some zing is a popular option, with hot wings being ordered on the side.

No trimmings left unused, grilled onions and pickles were among the most requested making the already delicious fan favourite even more desirable.

Keen on whipping something delicious? You can try chef Sharon Visagie’s jalapeno and cream cheese stuffed beef burger. Below is the recipe.

Ingredients

180g seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers

20g washed and chopped coriander leaves

50g finely chopped red onion

225g medium fat cream cheese

900g lean beef

8 fresh burger buns, split

Lettuce and tomato slices to dress

Method

Preheat a grill pan on medium heat. When hot, lightly oil the grate.

In a bowl, stir together the jalapenos, red onion, coriander, and cream cheese.

Divide the ground beef into 16 portions and pat out each one to 6mm thickness.

Spoon some of the cream cheese mixtures onto the centre of 8 of the patties. Top with the remaining patties, pressing the edges together to seal.

Grill for about 7 minutes per side or until done to your liking, taking care not to press down on the burgers as they cook as this will make the cheese ooze out.

Serve on fresh buns with tomato and fresh lettuce.