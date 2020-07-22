International Hot Dog Day: Nothing slaps like a hot dog

Admit it, hot dogs are good. Searching for complex recipes is fun and all, but there is something about a simple hot dog that hits the spot every time.

You can keep a hot dog basic with mustard and tomato sauce or get fancy with many toppings like cheese, chilli, and relish. The lip-smackingly delicious meal has been one of the most favourite quick and easy snacks forever.

In honour of International Hot Dog Day which is usually celebrated on the third Wednesday of July every year, we look at the history of this much-loved sandwich.

How did a sausage get to be a dog?

According to The Kitchen Project, a Butchermeister in Frankfurt, Germany gets credit for this unusual kind of fine ground pink coloured thin sausage that was not accepted well in Germany, so he went to Vienna, Austria.