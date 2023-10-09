Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

International Pizza and Beer Day: A look at some of the most unusual pizza toppings from around the globe

Enjoy pizza and beer today. Picture Pexels Team Picsfast

Enjoy pizza and beer today. Picture Pexels Team Picsfast

Published 3h ago

Share

One of the best food pairings has got to be a slice of cheesy pizza with an ice-cold glass of beer.

Today is International Beer and Pizza Day, the perfect day to enjoy your favourite combo.

The best part is that you don’t even need to think up an excuse to indulge.

Today is the perfect day to enjoy your favourite combo. Picture: Pexels Ketut Subiyanto

If you’re participating in Sober October, no need to miss out on the day - simply swap your usual beer for a non-alcoholic one instead.

Pizza is enjoyed all around the world, but not everyone sticks to the basics like a pepperoni or the classic ham and mushroom pizzas.

Here’s a look at some of the more interesting toppings you’ll find on pizzas in different countries around the world.

Sweden - Banana curry

Sweden's love for unconventional combinations is evident in their rather interesting banana curry pizza.

This peculiar topping involves spreading a layer of mild curry sauce over the pizza base and adding slices of ripe banana on top.

The sweetness of the banana adds a twist to the traditional savoury flavours, resulting in a unique, sweet and spicy combination.

The sweetness of the banana adds a twist to the traditional savoury flavours of a pizza. Picture: Unsplash Bermix Studio

Australia - Kangaroo meat

Aussies are known for their love of kangaroo meat, therefore it’s no surprise that they would incorporate it into their pizzas. The lean and flavourful kangaroo meat offers a distinctive taste.

Brazil - Green peas

Can’t get your kids to eat vegetables? The Brazilians have found an excellent way for their little ones to enjoy their peas.

The thin-crust pizzas in Brazil are invariably topped with green peas and may also be sprinkled with carrots and raisins as well.

Green peas on pizza is one way to get your children to eat veggies. Picture: Pexels Pixabay

South Korea - Sweet potato

The South Koreans bring a twist to traditional pizza by adding sweet potato as a topping.

The sweet and earthy flavour of roasted sweet potato provides a delicious contrast when paired with savoury ingredients such as cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions.

Japan - Squid ink and mayo

Japan is known for pushing culinary boundaries, and its pizza scene is no exception. One unique topping that may surprise you is squid ink and mayo.

The black colour of the squid ink creates a striking contrast against the white mayo, resulting in a truly bizarre yet delicious experience.

Related Topics:

AustraliaJapanBRAZILFoodieBeerFoodiesGourmet FoodCulture and Tradition