Introducing the gatsby that went to private school: Expresso gets mouthful over second attempt at making a gatsby

Gatsby lovers gave SABC 3’s “Expresso Morning Breakfast Show” a mouthful on Monday when the live show tried its hand at making a traditional gatsby, but failed for a second time in a week. Last week, we brought you the story of the vegan-style dish posted on the breakfast Show’s Twitter page, captioned: “A Gatsby is one of Mzansi’s family favourites, and with one simple swop it can satisfy even the healthiest of appetites.”

But gatsby fans weren’t impressed that it didn’t live up to its name. They trashed the show in their social media comments section. ROASTED: The first attempt. Picture: Facebook The presenters apologised for the failed attempt and promised viewers they’d make it up with a proper gatsby. But alas, people were left with a bitter after taste over the latest version, this time made by the HK Food Emporium owner Hudaa Khan.

The post gained comments from followers who once again took “Expresso” to task over their “private school Woolies” dish. “Expresso” captioned the picture: “Treat yourself to an Authentic gatsby experience prepared by HK Food Emporium! Recipe in comments. #ExpressoShow.” However, there were no ingredients listed in the comments section.