IOL Food digimag celebrates African Cuisine

I was in Malindi, Kenya, in 2012 when I left the Western food served at the resort in search of some local cuisine.

I left the resort and luckily found Mohammed, a Somalian who moved to Kenya, and he drove me around in his tuk-tuk. We struck up a conversation about African cuisine and he suggested I try nyama choma and matoke.

Ever the sucker for adventure, especially when it comes to food, I let him take me to a street vendor he frequents for the food. Nyama choma is basically shisanyama, but the meat is so tender, it falls off the bone. I loved it.

I didn't particularly enjoy the matoke – plantain bananas cooked with oil, chillies, tomato and onions until it becomes a thick sauce – but it left me more appreciative of the country's local cuisine.

When I came back to South Africa, I spoke to a baker friend of mine, who introduced me to some of the finest West, Central and East African restaurants in Durban and I’ve been an advocate for African cuisine ever since.

I can't deny how big a role social media has played in making more people aware of African cuisine. The chefs and cooks I’ve come across over the years have inspired me to try some recipes.

And that's what I hope this magazine does- inspire you to try out some of the best food from the continent.

We speak to culinary experts about the wonders of African food, how we need to start appreciating our continent’s cuisine and what street food you need to sample when travelling the continent. We also show you how to make it.

Challenge yourself and think outside the box. Go beyond jollof rice and nyama choma. We have an array of recipes that will change the way you view African cuisine.

There’s more to African cuisine that what South Africans think. Allow us to expose you to the culinary delights of Africa.

You can read the magazine here