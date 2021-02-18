IOL Food DigiMag is all about clean eating this month

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Clean, lean and green. That’s what this month’s issue of the IOL Food magazine is about. How many of you started the year planning to lead a much healthier lifestyle? How many of you have since fallen off that wagon? Don’t worry, this is a safe space. This issue of the IOL FOOD magazine is for you. And me. See, I had also decided that I am going to eat cleaner this year, I am going to watch my carb intake closely and I’m going to drink three litres of water a day, cut down on coffee, etc.

Well, none of that has happened. Instead I have sought comfort in carbs, sweets, chips, coffee and copious amounts of high sugar juice. I’ve gone back to eating chicken wings and I will always find an excuse to have chocolate. My body and my skin are showing how bad things have become.

This is why this issue is one of my favourites. It’s filled with practical advice on how to get back to health, making better food choices and the recipes that will make you healthier.

There’s also ideas for your child’s lunch box, which I am certain you will appreciate. They are so good, I am certain you will also make one or two for yourself.

I hope you will enjoy this edition and you will keep referring to it every time you feel like you need to eat clean again.

You can read the IOL Food DigiMag here