Since everyone and their gran has gone green, vegetables have been elevated from boring sides to becoming delicious mains.



From sweet potato pizza bases, to veggie burgers and even watermelon steaks.





The green revolution has seen foodies and chefs transform ordinary vegetables to extraordinary meat replacement.





Vegetables have certainly become a lot more trendy and none more so than the humble cauliflower.





A Facebook meme posted by Flordaa Foodie says it best: “No one has had a bigger glow up in the last 10 years than cauliflower. It went from being ashy broccoli to being the Mystique of vegetables.”





The post goes on to explain how the once ashy stepchild of the brassica family can be used as a replacement for nearly everything, from rice to pizza bases, mashed potatoes, a man and low cost housing.





OK, so maybe the last two is a bit of an exaggeration, but you get the point.





No wonder cauliflower has been dubbed the “it vegetable” for 2019.





Of course, the more popular a product of any sort, the more we end up paying for it - and cauliflower is no different.





A report published by South African Market Insights in August 2018, found that the price of cauliflower increased by more than any other type of vegetables in South Africa since January 2017.





The data, which was originally published by Statistics South Africa, shows that the price of cauliflower has increased by 43.5% since December 2016.





This veg has come a long way from the days when it was only good enough to be boiled in a pot of water.





Thanks to the versatility of cauliflower even vegans can also have their cauliflower steak and eat it.





Here are three recipes to try out









Tap into the flexitarian movement with this harissa-spiced cauliflower steak, a tasty alternative to the classic meatier dish. Picture: Supplied Cheese-Free Cauliflower Roast