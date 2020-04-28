Is mixed veg on pizza acceptable? Twitter says no
From pineapple, peas, eggs, jam, pilchards, and now mixed vegetables, people are not ready to stop experimenting with weird (and wonderful) toppings they can try on pizza.
Whether I get my pizza delivered or make it at home, pizza is an indulgence. I want it to be worth it. And nothing ruins a pizza faster than the wrong toppings.
This week I was left horrified after a pizza with mixed vegetables as a topping went viral on social media. I have seen quite a lot of strange creations over the years, but the ones with the mixed vegetables?
The picture was posted by Twitter user @BuhleNcwana with the caption: “whoever made this mixed veg pizza needs to be sent to jail”.
And I couldn't agree more. The picture has since received more than seven hundred retweets and one thousand likes and a lot of crying and vomit emojis could be seen in the comments.
Whoever made this mixed veg pizza needs to be sent to jail 😭 pic.twitter.com/OQdzRnQ74i— Bane (@BuhleNcwana) April 23, 2020
It has also gone viral on Facebook, being shared by many people in food groups.
Though some people did say they would be happy to try it out, the majority agreed that the person who made the pizza deserves lifetime imprisonment.
This how Twitter reacted:
People who keep doing the devil’s work. 😭😭😭🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️Why? pic.twitter.com/SZvGhjjr3p— Khanya Mncwango (@Medicolegal_OT) April 24, 2020
Bel die polisie pic.twitter.com/dGi1L9S7vw— Olebogeng . (@lebokhuzwayo) April 23, 2020
I'm can't 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QW6yPA3FPg— Qhawekazi_Nothando (@n_qhawekazi) April 23, 2020