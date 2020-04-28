Is mixed veg on pizza acceptable? Twitter says no

From pineapple, peas, eggs, jam, pilchards, and now mixed vegetables, people are not ready to stop experimenting with weird (and wonderful) toppings they can try on pizza.

Whether I get my pizza delivered or make it at home, pizza is an indulgence. I want it to be worth it. And nothing ruins a pizza faster than the wrong toppings.

This week I was left horrified after a pizza with mixed vegetables as a topping went viral on social media. I have seen quite a lot of strange creations over the years, but the ones with the mixed vegetables?

The picture was posted by Twitter user @BuhleNcwana with the caption: “whoever made this mixed veg pizza needs to be sent to jail”.

And I couldn't agree more. The picture has since received more than seven hundred retweets and one thousand likes and a lot of crying and vomit emojis could be seen in the comments.