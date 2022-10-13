Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, October 13, 2022

‘Is the meat inside covered in gold flakes?’ R86 anti-flake car pie causes a stir on social media

In South Africa, we sure do love a delicious pie. Picture: Unsplash Keighla Exum

Published 2h ago

A mouth-watering image showing an R86 anti-flake car pie caused a stir among social media users this week.

In South Africa, we sure do love a delicious pie. Whether it is one filled with pepper steak or creamy spinach and feta, the pie is a firm favourite across the board.

The pies we know today are a fairly recent addition to a history that goes back as long as mankind has had the dough to bake into a crust and stuff to put inside it.

As much as South Africans love a hot, crisp and delicious pie, many vehicle owners envy it for its flaky structure to the point where they do not want anyone eating a pie in their cars.

Let’s be honest, no one enjoys cleaning the car every day or paying for car wash services every two days.

That said, other than not eating a pie inside the car, there seems to be a new solution to the problem – an anti-flake car pie.

South African comedian Donovan Goliath posted a picture of the pie on his social media pages and users were left with mixed emotions.

One user wrote: “R86? For that price, I can get a R26 pie and pay someone R60 to vacuum the car after and still have change.”

A second user wrote: “So the sad thing is that I was honestly thinking yesterday I hate how eating pies in my car makes such a mess. Amazing… but for that price – it better clean my car too.”

A third wrote: “We need these pies rolled out to all shops asap! I am tired of those krummels that fall when you simply look at the pie, never mind eat it.”

Another commented: “Flakes are an integral part of the pie-eating experience.”

