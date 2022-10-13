‘Is the meat inside covered in gold flakes?’ R86 anti-flake car pie causes a stir on social media

A mouth-watering image showing an R86 anti-flake car pie caused a stir among social media users this week. In South Africa, we sure do love a delicious pie. Whether it is one filled with pepper steak or creamy spinach and feta, the pie is a firm favourite across the board.

The pies we know today are a fairly recent addition to a history that goes back as long as mankind has had the dough to bake into a crust and stuff to put inside it. As much as South Africans love a hot, crisp and delicious pie, many vehicle owners envy it for its flaky structure to the point where they do not want anyone eating a pie in their cars. Let’s be honest, no one enjoys cleaning the car every day or paying for car wash services every two days.

That said, other than not eating a pie inside the car, there seems to be a new solution to the problem – an anti-flake car pie. South African comedian Donovan Goliath posted a picture of the pie on his social media pages and users were left with mixed emotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath | CREATOR (@donovangoliath) One user wrote: “R86? For that price, I can get a R26 pie and pay someone R60 to vacuum the car after and still have change.” A second user wrote: “So the sad thing is that I was honestly thinking yesterday I hate how eating pies in my car makes such a mess. Amazing… but for that price – it better clean my car too.”

