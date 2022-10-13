‘Is the meat inside covered in gold flakes?’ R86 anti-flake car pie causes a stir on social media

A mouth-watering image showing an R86 anti-flake car pie caused a stir among social media users this week.
In South Africa, we sure do love a delicious pie. Whether it is one filled with pepper steak or creamy spinach and feta, the pie is a firm favourite across the board.
The pies we know today are a fairly recent addition to a history that goes back as long as mankind has had the dough to bake into a crust and stuff to put inside it.
As much as South Africans love a hot, crisp and delicious pie, many vehicle owners envy it for its flaky structure to the point where they do not want anyone eating a pie in their cars.
Let’s be honest, no one enjoys cleaning the car every day or paying for car wash services every two days.
That said, other than not eating a pie inside the car, there seems to be a new solution to the problem – an anti-flake car pie.
South African comedian Donovan Goliath posted a picture of the pie on his social media pages and users were left with mixed emotions.
One user wrote: “R86? For that price, I can get a R26 pie and pay someone R60 to vacuum the car after and still have change.”
A second user wrote: “So the sad thing is that I was honestly thinking yesterday I hate how eating pies in my car makes such a mess. Amazing… but for that price – it better clean my car too.”
A third wrote: “We need these pies rolled out to all shops asap! I am tired of those krummels that fall when you simply look at the pie, never mind eat it.”
Another commented: “Flakes are an integral part of the pie-eating experience.”