Is there a right and wrong side of aluminium foil?

Have you ever looked at aluminium foil and wondered why one side is shiny and one side is not? Aluminium foil is often used in home baking or home barbecue. What we call tin foil is actually called aluminium foil.

The use of aluminium foil has several advantages: one is to prevent food from sticking to the bakeware and to facilitate the cleaning of the bakeware. When baking food with seasonings, it can prevent the seasoning from falling; third, it can prevent moisture loss and keep the food fresh and tender; fourth, covering aluminium foil when baking bread or cakes can prevent the surface from becoming too dark; fifth, it heats the food evenly to prevent burning. But have you looked at it and asked yourself if you should put the shiny side up or down?

Well, according to research, it does not matter. There is no right or wrong side to aluminium foil. Aluminium foil experts such as Reynolds Wrap state that you can place your food on either side when you use standard or heavy-duty aluminium foil. They say it is entirely up to you to choose whether the shiny side or the dull side faces up or out.

According to Reynold’s Kitchen, the difference in appearance between the two sides of aluminium foil is simply a result of manufacturing and serves no real purpose. Whether you are cooking your food with the shiny side up or the dull side up, you’re doing it right. This question has appeared many times over the years on the question-and-answer website Quora where people were asking which side of an aluminium foil should they put in contact with food? To which most people responded by saying that both sides have the same properties. Users noted that the difference in terms of appearance is only due to two foils being laminated at the same time, so each foil is in contact with the rolls on one side only - hence the asymmetrical look.

