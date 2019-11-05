London - Vegan junk food might sound like a contradiction in terms but it’s become the trendiest of food fads.
However, those who like to indulge in mountains of cashew cheese and blood-red burgers made of beetroot should beware, a BBC food expert says.
Sheila Dillon, who presents Radio 4’s The Food Programme, suggested mass-produced vegan junk food could become a public health problem as the food industry seeks to profit from the craze.
The broadcaster said consumers should be careful about unnatural ingredients in vegan products.