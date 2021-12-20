It’s a wrap! From discontinued Simba crisps to Burger King workers going viral - these were our top reads of 2021

Did you read at our website in 2021? We looked at the analytics and found the top five foodie stories that you perused the most this year. 'We all quit': Burger King workers announce resignation with sign outside restaurant.

In July, a photo of a sign outside a Lincoln, Nebraska Burger King went viral. The sign, which read “We all quit” and “Sorry for the inconvenience,” was put up by angry staff trying to send a message to upper management. Rachael Flores, a former general manager at the store, who gave her two-week notice after frustrations with management and the working conditions at the restaurant, told news outlet KLN-TV that eight fellow employees quit soon afterwards. “They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know, ’Sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here’ just kind of a laugh to upper management. “That got put up before we opened, and I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign. And then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management, and they told me I needed to take it down,” she told the publication. Read the full article here.

First it was ice cream, now it’s cake: Woolies, please stop leading us into temptation. Last month, Woolies led people into temptation with the introduction of their Chuckles cake. The Smash Celebration Cake consists of layers of chocolate Madeira sponge, malt sponge, a crunchy milk chocolate disk studded with malted meringue pieces, and crushed malted puffs, an additional layer of malt sponge, and a final layer of chocolate Madeira sponge. The cake is layered and covered with an all-butter malt icing, and then coated with chocolate sprinkles and topped with a milk choc dome that has Chuckles Malted Puffs underneath. Read the full article here. It's official: Simba is discontinuing their “All Gold Tomato Sauce” flavour.

In July, Simba announced that they are discontinuing their “All Gold Tomato Sauce” flavour snacks – which left fans of the flavour disappointed. The flavour was voted out by South Africans, following their “Choose Me or Lose Me” campaign. The campaign invited fans of the crisps to choose which of the “three iconic flavour chip flavours” – salt and vinegar, tomato sauce, and cheese and onion – should survive, which one would be discontinued. Simba salt and vinegar and cheese and onion have survived the cut. Read the full article here. AKA temporarily parts ways with Cruz Vodka following leaked videos. It was in May when AKA parted ways with the brands he had deals with, including Cruz Vodka. AKA had put his work with the vodka brand on pause amid public scrutiny and backlash over leaked videos of him fighting with his late girlfriend, Anele “Nellie” Tembe. Tembe died on April 11 after a fall from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club in Cape Town. Her death is being investigated. Her father, Moses Tembe, has put on record that he does not believe his daughter died by suicide. A video which emerged in reports showed AKA breaking down a bedroom door with his hands, apparently trying to get to Tembe, who had locked herself in the room. The alleged incident was said to have happened on March 13. Read the full article here.